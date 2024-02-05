Middle School Student Arrested for Making Threat of Mass Harm in Guilderland

On February 1, a Farnsworth Middle School student in Guilderland, Albany County, was arrested and charged with making a threat of mass harm. The arrest followed the discovery of a list on the student's personal device, threatening 'serious harm' to members of the school. The list, later shared on social media, prompted immediate action from school administrators, leading to the involvement of the Guilderland Police.

Investigation and Arrest

The discovery of the threat set off an investigation that involved the police, the school district, and the student's family. It culminated in the student's arrest on charges of making a threat of mass harm - a classified misdemeanor. This incident underscores the seriousness with which such threats are treated, regardless of the age of the individual involved.

Crisis Intervention and Probation

Following the arrest, in accordance with the state's Mental Hygiene Law, the student was taken to a crisis center. This action indicates a recognition of the need for mental health support in such situations. Furthermore, the student was referred to Albany County Probation, indicating that the incident would have legal repercussions.

Public Assurance and Ongoing Collaboration

In the wake of this unsettling incident, the Guilderland Police Department has issued a statement assuring that there is no further credible threat. They have also committed to ongoing collaboration with the family and the Guilderland Central School District to ensure the safety of the school community. This marks an important step in the restoration of trust and the maintenance of security within the school community.