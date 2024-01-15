Microchip Implant Allegations Ignite Investigation: Mumbai Court Orders Probe

A Mumbai Magistrate court has instructed the Charkop police station to delve into the allegations of Sachin Sonawane, a 37-year-old technical head of a private company. Sonawane professes that an unidentified hacker has implanted a microchip in his body, a claim that has stirred the local community and ignited considerable intrigue.

The Microchip Menace

According to Sonawane, this microchip is being manipulated to increase his heart rate, putting his life in danger. The alleged hacker has also purportedly gained access to Sonawane’s social media and bank accounts, breaching his personal security and causing distress. Despite efforts to evade this high-tech assailant, such as buying a new phone and sim card, creating a new Gmail account, and even relocating, Sonawane reveals that his new Gmail account was still compromised.

Suspicion on Law Enforcement

In a twist to the tale, Sonawane suspects that law enforcement officials may be involved in this cyber intrusion. This type of high-technology hacking is not unheard of within police circles, raising questions about the involvement of those entrusted with maintaining law and order.

Legal Implications and Future Course

Based on the complaint, Magistrate BN Chikne has identified potential offences under the Information and Technology Act, including tampering with computer source documents, identity theft, and violation of privacy. Additionally, Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been invoked. The court has directed Charkop police to expedite the investigation and submit a report promptly, a move that underscores the gravity and urgency of the case.