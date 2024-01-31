Michigan Men Sentenced for Firearm Possession in Murder-Related Case

In Michigan, a federal court has sentenced three men to prison for being felons in possession of firearms. Mark Curtis, Jr., Jordan Allen, and Calvin Hill, all in their mid-20s, have received varying sentences after being convicted in a case related to a premeditated, first-degree murder. The gravity of the sentences reflects the serious impact of gun violence on communities.

Details of the Sentences

Mark Curtis, Jr., a 26-year-old, was hit with a hefty 15-year sentence. Jordan Allen, aged 22, has been sentenced to eight years in federal custody, while 25-year-old Calvin Hill received a 46-month term. These sentences aim not only to punish these individuals for their crimes, but also to serve as a deterrent to others and to remove dangerous individuals from society.

The Trial and Evidence

The convictions followed an August 2023 trial, presided over by Chief Judge Hala Jarbou. The Judge determined that Curtis had used his firearm in connection to a murder. During the trial, the court heard testimonies about a feud between Hill and another man. Other evidence presented included pictures and videos of firearms, and GPS data that placed Hill near the murder scene shortly before the crime was committed.

Addressing Gun Violence

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten, underscored the devastating effect of gun violence on communities across the state and nation. He stressed that while prosecution alone cannot solve the gun violence epidemic, holding offenders accountable is crucial. In a similar vein, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety Director Daniel McGinnis and FBI Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson expressed their commitment to public safety and highlighted the importance of interagency collaboration in tackling violent crime.