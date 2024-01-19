Michigan Man Charged with Threatening Amish Family, Facing Legal Consequences

A disturbing incident of ethnic intimidation and assault has led to the arrest of 47-year-old Charles Rogers Sensing from Northern Michigan. On August 6, wielding a large knife, Sensing allegedly threatened an Amish family who were traveling in their buggy along Healy Lake Road in Manistee County. The family, newcomers to Michigan, had taken a different route home from their church when Sensing confronted them and warned them against using that road again.

A History of Hate

Sensing, who primarily resides in Clare but owns property in the vicinity of the incident, expressed a deep-seated hatred for the Amish. It was revealed that this was not his first threat against members of the local Amish community. His animosity appears to be a long-standing issue, causing fear and distress among the local Amish population.

Legal Ramifications

Following the incident, the threatened family promptly reported Sensing to the Michigan State Police (MSP) Kaleva Detachment. Sensing has been charged with ethnic intimidation and assault with a dangerous weapon. Unable to post the required 10% deposit for his $10,000 bond, Sensing remains in Manistee County Jail.

Additional Charges

Beyond this incident, Sensing also faces unrelated charges for allegedly assaulting and menacing a maintenance crew at a work site in Maple Grove Township in November. For this incident, a 10% deposit for a $2,500 bond was set, which Sensing was, once more, not able to post. His current legal situation is, thus, a complex mix of multiple charges and alleged crimes. As of now, Sensing's attorney could not be reached for comments.