en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Michigan Man Arrested for Alleged Bombing Plot on Satanic Temple in Salem

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
Michigan Man Arrested for Alleged Bombing Plot on Satanic Temple in Salem

On January 2nd, 30-year-old Luke Isaac Terpstra from Michigan was apprehended, charged with allegedly planning to plant explosives at the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts. His arrest, executed by the Grant Police Department, was for possession of bombs with an unlawful intent. A visit Terpstra made to Salem in November 2023 is suspected to be part of his plot.

Investigations Continue

The Michigan State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are diligently probing into the case. As of now, there is no evidence indicating that Terpstra had any local accomplices in Salem. The authorities are committed to unearthing any potential co-conspirators to ensure public safety.

Relief and Concern in Salem

The arrest has elicited mixed reactions from Salem officials. While there is palpable relief over Terpstra’s arrest, the potential for such violent acts remains a significant concern. The city’s police department, as part of the Joint Terrorist Task Force (JTTF), is ramping up measures to prevent such threats. It maintains an explosive ordinance detection K9 and participates in the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC). These initiatives are aimed at ensuring officers are aptly prepared and equipped to handle such incidents.

Proactive Measures and Public Vigilance

The Salem Police Department is taking a proactive approach to maintain peace and order. It is continuously monitoring sensitive locations and urging the public to report any suspicious activities. Mayor Dominick Pangallo and Police Chief Lucas Miller have underscored the importance of community awareness in their statements. They emphasized that the city is deeply committed to upholding public safety in Salem.

0
Crime Terrorism United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
5 mins ago
Beloved Colombian Woman Sandra Ramirez Brutally Murdered in Sliema
Sandra Ramirez, a 43-year-old Colombian woman, was found fatally stabbed in her rented flat on Saturday morning, a development that has shocked the island of Sliema. Renowned for her upbeat disposition and diligent work ethic, Ramirez was a well-liked employee at Mavenry, a store located within The Point shopping centre in Sliema. Unveiling a Grim
Beloved Colombian Woman Sandra Ramirez Brutally Murdered in Sliema
Convicted Former Judge to Receive Full Pension: A Spotlight on Ireland's Judicial Pension Framework
42 mins ago
Convicted Former Judge to Receive Full Pension: A Spotlight on Ireland's Judicial Pension Framework
Donald Trump Cites Ex-Mobster as Character Witness
1 hour ago
Donald Trump Cites Ex-Mobster as Character Witness
Scotland: First Minister’s Brother-in-law Charged with Drug Offences
32 mins ago
Scotland: First Minister’s Brother-in-law Charged with Drug Offences
Controversy Surrounds Release of Convicted Murderer Under California's Elderly Parole Law
33 mins ago
Controversy Surrounds Release of Convicted Murderer Under California's Elderly Parole Law
Teenager Sentenced to Life in Brutal Louisiana Carjacking
36 mins ago
Teenager Sentenced to Life in Brutal Louisiana Carjacking
Latest Headlines
World News
David Cameron and Keir Starmer Discuss Election Strategy and UK Foreign Policy
1 min
David Cameron and Keir Starmer Discuss Election Strategy and UK Foreign Policy
Maldives Elections Commission Prepares for Parliamentary Elections with Increased Ballot Boxes
2 mins
Maldives Elections Commission Prepares for Parliamentary Elections with Increased Ballot Boxes
Kano State Governor Establishes Elders Council, Supreme Court Affirms Election Victory
3 mins
Kano State Governor Establishes Elders Council, Supreme Court Affirms Election Victory
Uganda Gears Up for NAM Summit with Infrastructure and Health Initiatives
3 mins
Uganda Gears Up for NAM Summit with Infrastructure and Health Initiatives
Celebrating Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell: Wedding Photos Evoke Poignancy Amidst Tragedy
7 mins
Celebrating Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell: Wedding Photos Evoke Poignancy Amidst Tragedy
Cross River Government Responds to Cholera Outbreak
8 mins
Cross River Government Responds to Cholera Outbreak
Alleged Abuse at Zomba Mental Hospital: A Human Rights Investigation
8 mins
Alleged Abuse at Zomba Mental Hospital: A Human Rights Investigation
Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music
8 mins
Ruggedman: Unveiling the Football Aficionado Beyond the Music
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
9 mins
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 hour
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
12 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app