Michigan City Man Arrested for Child Solicitation in Undercover Operation

Earl Stone Jr., a Michigan City resident, was apprehended by the LaPorte County Drug Task Force on charges of child solicitation, resisting law enforcement, and felony intimidation. The arrest followed an undercover operation led by Detective Amber Marty where Stone, a 46-year-old man, entered into online conversations with a detective masquerading as a 15-year-old girl.

Unveiling the Veil of Deception

Stone’s initial contact with the undercover detective was on Facebook, where the pair engaged in a series of exchanges. Throughout these conversations, Stone explicitly expressed his intent to engage in multiple sexual acts with the minor and eventually decided to meet her. The rendezvous was scheduled at a predetermined location in Michigan City on January 16. However, instead of meeting the girl as he anticipated, Stone found himself face-to-face with detectives ready to make the arrest.

Additional Charges Following Arrest

Following his apprehension, Stone exhibited aggressive behavior, leading to additional charges. These include resisting law enforcement and felony intimidation, further adding to his legal woes. He is currently detained at the LaPorte County Jail.

Commendations for the Task Force

The operation’s success was attributed to the diligent efforts of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, led by Detective Amber Marty. The Task Force was praised by Commander Kyle Sgt. Shiparski, who lauded the team’s commitment to capturing violent offenders. Stone is scheduled for an initial court appearance on January 23, marking the next step in this unfolding legal drama.