Michigan Car Crash Claims Lives of Filipino Couple, Leaving Six Children Orphaned

The peaceful suburban life of Farmington Hills, Michigan, was shattered in the early hours of a Saturday when a couple, Ryan and Jennifer Ambrosio, tragically lost their lives in a car crash. The Filipino couple, known for their warmth and love for their six children, were returning home from a date night when the unthinkable happened.

Tragedy Strikes on the Lodge Freeway

On the Lodge Freeway near Civic Drive, at around 1:30 a.m., their vehicle was struck head-on by a pickup truck. The truck was driven by one Angel Melendez-Ortiz, a 35-year-old man from Romulus, Michigan. Disturbingly, Melendez-Ortiz was reportedly evading the police, driving the stolen truck in the wrong direction without headlights.

The Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

Following the horrific incident, the Oakland County Prosecutor, Karen McDonald, has charged Melendez-Ortiz with second degree murder and other counts related to the crash. If convicted, the second degree murder charge can carry a life sentence, while the additional charges can result in up to 15 years in prison.

A Community in Mourning

The untimely death of Ryan and Jen Ambrosio has left behind their six children, aged between 2 and 9 years, orphaned. A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of the children, raising around $429,000 so far. The heart-wrenching event shook the community, leaving them in mourning and disbelief over the loss of the beloved Ambrosio couple.