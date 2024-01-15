en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Michigan AG Re-issues Consumer Alerts: A Shield Against Fraud in the Wake of Disasters

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:02 am EST
Michigan AG Re-issues Consumer Alerts: A Shield Against Fraud in the Wake of Disasters

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has re-emphasized two consumer alerts with the aim of safeguarding residents from scams and fraudulent activities, especially in the wake of natural calamities. This reiteration holds significance in guiding the populace as they seek repairs for their homes or vehicles that have sustained damage.

Due Diligence: The First Line of Defense

Nessel underscores the importance of due diligence when navigating through the aftermath of a disaster. She urges consumers to initiate their repair journey by contacting their insurance agents. These agents can furnish a list of pre-approved contractors, providing a reliable starting point for residents in distress.

Preventing Fraud: A Comprehensive Approach

The Attorney General’s office also sends out a stern warning against hastily hiring contractors without a thorough vetting process. The guidelines suggest acquiring all agreements in writing, abstaining from cash payments, and discouraging the practice of paying the full repair amount upfront. These measures are designed to create a robust defence against exploitation by dishonest individuals or companies seeking to take advantage of vulnerability.

Nessel’s Wider Impact: A Commitment to Protection

In addition to these consumer-focused initiatives, Nessel’s office is known for its broad range of actions aimed at preserving the rights and safety of Michigan residents. From joining lawsuits to protect water quality, battling human trafficking, and leading initiatives against robocalls, Nessel’s commitment to the welfare of the people of Michigan is clear.

0
Crime Disaster United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Rochdale Abuse: Whistleblower Maggie Oliver's Fight for Justice
In a powerful statement that reverberates through the halls of justice, Maggie Oliver, the renowned whistleblower in the Rochdale child sexual abuse scandal, underscores the monumental psychological impact on victims and their protracted struggle for their voices to be heard. Oliver’s relentless work has cast a harsh light on the systemic failures and negligence that
Rochdale Abuse: Whistleblower Maggie Oliver's Fight for Justice
Anti-Drug Operation in Davao City: A Stride Towards a Drug-Free Community
9 mins ago
Anti-Drug Operation in Davao City: A Stride Towards a Drug-Free Community
Undisclosed Incident Spurs Major Police Action in Stoke-on-Trent Estate
9 mins ago
Undisclosed Incident Spurs Major Police Action in Stoke-on-Trent Estate
Sharjeel Imam Seeks Bail in Delhi Riots Case
3 mins ago
Sharjeel Imam Seeks Bail in Delhi Riots Case
Kyrgyzstan's Crackdown on Press Freedom: Major News Outlet 24.KG Raided
5 mins ago
Kyrgyzstan's Crackdown on Press Freedom: Major News Outlet 24.KG Raided
Four Abducted Individuals Found Dead in Abuja: A Wake-Up Call for Enhanced Security Measures
9 mins ago
Four Abducted Individuals Found Dead in Abuja: A Wake-Up Call for Enhanced Security Measures
Latest Headlines
World News
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New VP to Accelerate NT-I7 Clinical Development
3 mins
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New VP to Accelerate NT-I7 Clinical Development
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
4 mins
Squad Habits: Revolutionizing Personal Goal Setting Through Group Accountability
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
4 mins
Rural Hospitals in America: A Struggle for Survival and Expansion
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
4 mins
21st Century Suffragettes Campaign: Combating Voter Apathy Among Young Belfast Citizens
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
4 mins
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
4 mins
Unprecedented Surge in UK's Mental Health Service Demand Post-Pandemic
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
4 mins
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
5 mins
Trump Delivers Pizzas to Firefighters on Eve of Iowa Caucus
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
5 mins
Shayaan Kim Emerges as Standout Player in High School Golf
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
23 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
52 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app