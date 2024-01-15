Michigan AG Re-issues Consumer Alerts: A Shield Against Fraud in the Wake of Disasters

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has re-emphasized two consumer alerts with the aim of safeguarding residents from scams and fraudulent activities, especially in the wake of natural calamities. This reiteration holds significance in guiding the populace as they seek repairs for their homes or vehicles that have sustained damage.

Due Diligence: The First Line of Defense

Nessel underscores the importance of due diligence when navigating through the aftermath of a disaster. She urges consumers to initiate their repair journey by contacting their insurance agents. These agents can furnish a list of pre-approved contractors, providing a reliable starting point for residents in distress.

Preventing Fraud: A Comprehensive Approach

The Attorney General’s office also sends out a stern warning against hastily hiring contractors without a thorough vetting process. The guidelines suggest acquiring all agreements in writing, abstaining from cash payments, and discouraging the practice of paying the full repair amount upfront. These measures are designed to create a robust defence against exploitation by dishonest individuals or companies seeking to take advantage of vulnerability.

Nessel’s Wider Impact: A Commitment to Protection

In addition to these consumer-focused initiatives, Nessel’s office is known for its broad range of actions aimed at preserving the rights and safety of Michigan residents. From joining lawsuits to protect water quality, battling human trafficking, and leading initiatives against robocalls, Nessel’s commitment to the welfare of the people of Michigan is clear.