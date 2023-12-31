en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Michaella Rice Faces Six Charges: Dangerous Driving and Bodily Harm Among Them

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:11 am EST
Michaella Rice Faces Six Charges: Dangerous Driving and Bodily Harm Among Them

In a recent hearing at Downpatrick Magistrates Court, Michaella Rice, a 27-year-old woman from Bunkers Hill in Castlewellan, acknowledged six grave charges against her. These charges include dangerous driving and an attempt to inflict grievous bodily harm. These alleged incidents are tied to events that unfolded on December 2 in Newcastle.

The Charges and the Evidence

Among the allegations, Rice is charged with making a threat to kill a woman and assaulting a man. A police officer present during the court proceedings affirmed there was substantial evidence to connect Rice with the alleged actions. This affirmation provides a strong thread of credibility to the charges.

The Co-accused and a Plea for Adjournment

Rice’s defense sought to adjourn the hearing. The intention was to synchronize Rice’s case with that of her co-accused, Brendan Cope. Cope faces a staggering count of nearly 20 charges, including aggravated burglary, common assault on five women and a man, along with threats to kill. Currently held on remand in Maghaberry prison, Cope is without a fixed residence.

The Proceedings and the Adjournment

The court has agreed to an adjournment, with Rice’s case postponed to January 11. Rice, meanwhile, is freed on bail set at £250. The delay allows time for the defense to align Rice’s case with Cope’s, offering a combined front in the face of the multiple allegations.

0
Crime Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Liverpool in 2023: A Year of Severe Criminal Cases and Substantial Sentences

By Israel Ojoko

Florida Tire Shop Owner Charged with Attempted Murder in Dispute over Leaves

By Safak Costu

Florida Tire Shop Owner Charged with Attempted Murder in Dispute over Leaves

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Shildon and Cumnock: A Tale of Two Towns in Britain's Affordability Stakes

By BNN Correspondents

Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of S ...
@Crime · 10 mins
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of S ...
heart comment 0
Russian Egg Tycoon Dodges Death Amidst Price Fixing Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Egg Tycoon Dodges Death Amidst Price Fixing Investigation
Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection

By Geeta Pillai

Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family

By Dil Bar Irshad

Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
Fatal Shooting Sparks Concerns About Gun Violence in Providenciales

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Fatal Shooting Sparks Concerns About Gun Violence in Providenciales
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland
36 seconds
2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland
Manchester United's Stunning Defeat Against Nottingham Forest: A Wake-Up Call for Change
38 seconds
Manchester United's Stunning Defeat Against Nottingham Forest: A Wake-Up Call for Change
Tragic New Year's Eve: Bengaluru Techie Falls to Death from 33rd Floor
45 seconds
Tragic New Year's Eve: Bengaluru Techie Falls to Death from 33rd Floor
Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings
1 min
Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings
Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather
1 min
Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather
India's National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030
2 mins
India's National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030
Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Pradesh
3 mins
Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Pradesh
Making Waves: A Beacon of Hope for Men's Mental Health in Northern Ireland
3 mins
Making Waves: A Beacon of Hope for Men's Mental Health in Northern Ireland
Dominic Cummings Alleges 'Secret Deal' Talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
4 mins
Dominic Cummings Alleges 'Secret Deal' Talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
51 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app