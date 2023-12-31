Michaella Rice Faces Six Charges: Dangerous Driving and Bodily Harm Among Them

In a recent hearing at Downpatrick Magistrates Court, Michaella Rice, a 27-year-old woman from Bunkers Hill in Castlewellan, acknowledged six grave charges against her. These charges include dangerous driving and an attempt to inflict grievous bodily harm. These alleged incidents are tied to events that unfolded on December 2 in Newcastle.

The Charges and the Evidence

Among the allegations, Rice is charged with making a threat to kill a woman and assaulting a man. A police officer present during the court proceedings affirmed there was substantial evidence to connect Rice with the alleged actions. This affirmation provides a strong thread of credibility to the charges.

The Co-accused and a Plea for Adjournment

Rice’s defense sought to adjourn the hearing. The intention was to synchronize Rice’s case with that of her co-accused, Brendan Cope. Cope faces a staggering count of nearly 20 charges, including aggravated burglary, common assault on five women and a man, along with threats to kill. Currently held on remand in Maghaberry prison, Cope is without a fixed residence.

The Proceedings and the Adjournment

The court has agreed to an adjournment, with Rice’s case postponed to January 11. Rice, meanwhile, is freed on bail set at £250. The delay allows time for the defense to align Rice’s case with Cope’s, offering a combined front in the face of the multiple allegations.