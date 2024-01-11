en English
Crime

Michael Sheen Channels Prince Andrew in ITV’s ‘A Very Royal Scandal’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST
Michael Sheen Channels Prince Andrew in ITV’s ‘A Very Royal Scandal’

Acclaimed actor Michael Sheen steps into the shoes of Prince Andrew in ITV’s new drama, ‘A Very Royal Scandal.’ The series, which revisits the controversial moment when Prince Andrew was spotted with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in New York post-Epstein’s 2011 jail release, offers a deep dive into the royal scandal that shocked the world.

Sheen as Prince Andrew: A Convincing Portrayal

First images from the set reveal Sheen, alongside actor John Hopkins who plays Epstein, in a scene shot in Battersea, South West London. The scenario closely mirrors the original event, even to the extent of Sheen replicating the Prince’s precise hand gestures as seen in photographs from that time.

A Very Royal Scandal: The Focus

The drama is not just about one infamous walk in Central Park but seeks to explore Prince Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis. It delves into the Prince’s relationship with Epstein and allegations that he engaged in sexual relations with Virginia Giuffre when she was underage. The narrative also follows the professional and personal journey of Maitlis, played by Ruth Wilson, leading up to the renowned interview.

Unraveling a Web of Allegations

The series incorporates details from a defamation lawsuit filed by Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted for trafficking young girls for Epstein. It uncovers grave allegations against several VIPs, including Prince Andrew. Despite the serious claims, Prince Andrew has continually dismissed all accusations of sexual misconduct linked to Epstein, denying any wrongdoing.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

