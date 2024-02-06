Michael Corleone Blanco Expresses Mixed Emotions on Netflix's 'Griselda'

In a recent revelation, Michael Corleone Blanco, the only surviving son of the infamous Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, expressed his views on Netflix's series 'Griselda.' The series dramatizes the life story of his notorious mother, portrayed by Sofia Vergara. Blanco shared his feelings during a podcast hosted by filmmaker Billy Corben. The emotions ranged from being overwhelmed to experiencing happiness and sadness simultaneously.

Family History and Legacy

Blanco emphasized the legendary status and complexity of his family's narrative. He stressed that the story deserved a more respectful storytelling approach, considering his mother's prominence as a drug lord in the 1970s and '80s. Griselda Blanco, notoriously known as 'The Black Widow,' was infamous for her ruthless elimination of enemies. Blanco appreciated the series' effort to humanize his mother by emphasizing her children's significant role in her life.

Questioning the Series' Accuracy

However, Blanco criticized the series' accuracy, particularly a scene that suggested his mother struggled to sell cocaine in Miami in 1978. He pointed out that his mother was the world's top cocaine distributor by 1975 and a pioneer in many aspects of the modern cocaine industry. The podcast also revealed that Griselda established a drug empire in New York City before moving to Miami, a detail omitted in the series.

Legal Wrangle with Netflix

Prior to the release of 'Griselda,' Michael lodged a lawsuit against Netflix and Vergara. He accused them of using his work without permission or credit, causing 'irreparable harm.' The controversy surrounding the Netflix biopic 'Griselda' and the lawsuit filed by Blanco against the streaming platform and Vergara for their portrayal of his mother, continues to make headlines. Griselda Blanco was killed in 2012, and her three oldest sons were also killed, leaving Michael as the sole survivor of the family.