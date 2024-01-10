Miami-Dade Corrections Employee Arrested for Sexual Battery: Safety Concerns Rise

In an unsettling turn of events, Johny Jovin, a 46-year-old corrections employee, has been arrested following allegations of sexually battering an inmate at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade. The incident reportedly transpired on December 31, in a setting as mundane as the prison’s walk-in refrigerator.

Unveiling the Incident

According to the details divulged, Jovin, a resident of the West Little River neighborhood, allegedly directed the inmate under his authority to enter the refrigerator, wherein he then perpetrated the sexual assault. His official charges include sexual battery by a law enforcement officer or correctional officer. As it stands, Jovin is being held in custody without bond, reflecting the severity of his alleged actions.

MDCR’s Response

In response to the incident, the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department (MDCR) has swiftly taken action against Jovin, relieving him of his duties. An internal investigation is currently underway, as the department seeks to uncover the truth behind the allegations and ensure justice is served.

Another Incident Under Investigation

This arrest comes on the heels of another disturbing incident at the same correctional center. Daisy Link, an inmate incarcerated since June 2022 on a second-degree murder charge, was confirmed to be pregnant. Although no evidence of sexual battery has been found as of yet, the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy are being actively investigated. The series of events have raised serious concerns about the safety and wellbeing of inmates.

Bridgett Johnson, a spokesperson for MDCR, reiterated the department’s commitment to the care, safety, and rehabilitation of all inmates, in the wake of these unsettling incidents. While the investigations continue, it is clear that the repercussions of these events will have a profound impact on the prison system and its approach to inmate safety.