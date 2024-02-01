Miami Beach Tightens Marijuana Regulations Ahead of Spring Break

In a bold move, Miami Beach commissioners have voted to tighten the city's marijuana regulations, ahead of the impending spring break season. The decision marks a significant shift in the city's stance on public marijuana consumption, with Commissioner Alex Fernandez declaring an end to lenient approaches to marijuana use during the vacation period.

Re-criminalization of Marijuana

The commission has decided to abolish the optional $100 civil penalty for individuals found with 20 grams or less of marijuana. This amendment, proposed by Commissioner Fernandez, signals a move to re-criminalize the substance and enforce harsher penalties for what is perceived as reckless behavior.

Efficiency of the Civil Penalty

The civil penalty had been in operation for eight years. However, the commissioners have noted that it was not effective in preventing public consumption of marijuana. Police reports showed continued minimal use of civil citations over arrests, indicating that the penalty did not serve as a sufficient deterrent.

Miami Beach's Unique Stance

Miami Beach stands out within Miami-Dade County as it prosecutes its own criminal ordinance violations. The city's stance is manifested in the stringent enforcement of its laws and the penalties for public marijuana smoking, which can result in up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Mayor Steven Meiner is supportive of the change, stating that the previous penalty was enabling people to disregard the law. The mayor believes that the city's enforcement of stricter laws demonstrates its commitment to maintaining law and order.

This decision is part of a larger initiative to impose the strictest safety measures yet on spring breakers, in an attempt to curb unruly behavior and maintain the city's image.