Crime

Mfuleni Family Thwarts Burglary Attempt that Escalates to Arson and Teargas Use

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:14 pm EST
In a quiet neighborhood of Mfuleni, Cape Town, an unsettling incident unfolded as burglars made a sinister attempt to break into a rented room. This wasn’t a routine burglary; it was marked by the frightening use of teargas and arson, an escalation that points to a more vicious modus operandi.

A Burglary Attempt Foiled

The tenant of the targeted room was away in the Eastern Cape, leaving the room seemingly vulnerable. However, an alert family member in an adjacent room heard the menacing sounds of the attempted break-in. In a bid to scare off the intruders, they switched the lights on and off, a signal that should have been enough to deter any would-be burglars. Yet, the criminals were relentless, persisting for about 10 minutes before finally fleeing the scene.

An Unexpected Turn of Events

Shortly after the departure of the burglars, a family member began to experience a burning sensation in her eyes, alongside difficulty in breathing. This was eerily reminiscent of teargas exposure, a suspicion confirmed by neighbour Sandile Ndzekeni, who had previous encounters with teargas. To add to the terror, the room that had been the target of the burglars was discovered to be ablaze.

A United Front Against Fire and Teargas

The residents of the area, including the family and Ndzekeni, sprang into action, working together to extinguish the fire. Their task was made more challenging due to the overwhelming smell of the teargas. Nonetheless, their quick response, combined with the fact that a spare key to the room had been left with the family, ensured that they could access the room and successfully put out the fire.

The community is of the belief that the burglars, in retaliation for being unsuccessful in their break-in attempt, resorted to setting the room on fire and using teargas. The Western Cape police, under the guidance of Sergeant Wesley Twigg, have confirmed they are investigating this incident as an arson case. However, as of the report, no arrests have been made, leaving the community on edge.

South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

