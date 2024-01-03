en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mexico’s Shadow Economy: A Tale of Extortion, Fear, and Organized Crime

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Mexico’s Shadow Economy: A Tale of Extortion, Fear, and Organized Crime

In the heart of Mexico, a parallel administration thrives, fuelled not by lawful governance but by the coerced will of the people. Informal employment, involving more than half of the country’s workforce, is the nexus of this grim reality. Street and market vendors, selling an array of goods, become unwilling participants in a system of extortion, violence, and fear.

Extortion: A Blood Tax

These vendors, often under the yoke of organized crime syndicates or local bosses, are forced to pay a ‘piso,’ an illicit levy for the right to conduct their business. Failure to comply, or an outright inability to do so, incites violent retribution, sometimes culminating in murder. The Familia Michoacana cartel, among others, has institutionalized this draconian tax, extending its reach to not just commerce, but industrial activities as well.

Unreported Crimes, Uninvestigated Cases

The numbers are disheartening: extortion holds the rank of third most common crime in Mexico. However, it lurks largely in the shadows, with a vast majority of cases either unreported or uninvestigated. This widespread silence is born out of fear and a deep-seated distrust in law enforcement agencies, who are often suspected of collusion with the criminals.

Chillingly, in 2022 alone, a staggering 77,825 kidnappings were reported, with half of the victims disappearing just for a day, long enough to inflict intimidation and extort money. The Tepito area in Mexico City, a hotbed of crime controlled by a cartel bearing the same name, serves as a stark example of this impunity.

The Price of Fear

For the vendors, the cost of this ‘criminal tax’ is substantial, carving out a significant portion of their earnings. Markets such as Toluca have resorted to hiring private security, a desperate response to the escalating extortion and kidnappings that the authorities have proven incapable of mitigating.

Ironically, the everyday consumer, through their purchases at markets like Tepito, indirectly funds the very criminal elements they fear. The extortion costs are cleverly factored into the prices of goods sold, ensuring the survival of these illicit activities.

As government operations clamp down on major criminal activities, smaller businesses find themselves increasingly targeted for extortion. New ventures, such as migrant trafficking, are emerging as profitable and less pursued avenues for organized crime. This pervasive network of criminal exploits has allowed these organizations to flourish, effectively establishing a parallel administration that thrives on the state’s failures in security and judicial efficacy.

0
Business Crime Mexico
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Transformative Impact of Big Data on the Insurance Industry

By Quadri Adejumo

Julius Berger and FRSC Collaborate to Enhance Road Safety during Yuletide

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Sales Tax Hikes in Milwaukee: A Shift in the Region's Financial Landscape

By Hadeel Hashem

Summerland Winery: Spearheading the Shift Towards Non-Alcoholic Wines

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Kempinski Hotels Broadens Its Reach in Dubai with Two Iconic Emaar Pro ...
@Business · 2 mins
Kempinski Hotels Broadens Its Reach in Dubai with Two Iconic Emaar Pro ...
heart comment 0
Workforce Competition Heats Up Between Agricultural Facilities in Mitchell, South Dakota

By Muhammad Jawad

Workforce Competition Heats Up Between Agricultural Facilities in Mitchell, South Dakota
Shreveport-Bossier 2024: An Economic Beacon of Progress and Potential

By BNN Correspondents

Shreveport-Bossier 2024: An Economic Beacon of Progress and Potential
Fulton County Mourns the Loss of Community Leader Michel ‘Marty’ Turpeau IV

By Salman Akhtar

Fulton County Mourns the Loss of Community Leader Michel 'Marty' Turpeau IV
Nasdaq 100 Index Faces Downturn as Tech Stocks Struggle at the Start of 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nasdaq 100 Index Faces Downturn as Tech Stocks Struggle at the Start of 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
CAMC Health System Integrates Carl Larson Cancer Center into Network, Renames as CAMC Cancer Center - Beckley
8 seconds
CAMC Health System Integrates Carl Larson Cancer Center into Network, Renames as CAMC Cancer Center - Beckley
Edo State Government Halts Construction at Police Officers' Mess
48 seconds
Edo State Government Halts Construction at Police Officers' Mess
The AI Allegation: Unmasking Putin's New Year's Eve Address
57 seconds
The AI Allegation: Unmasking Putin's New Year's Eve Address
Colin Cowherd Faces Criticism for Inaccuracies in His Houston Texans Commentary
1 min
Colin Cowherd Faces Criticism for Inaccuracies in His Houston Texans Commentary
Mt. Abram Roadrunners Maintain Undefeated Record with 72-42 Victory Over Mountain Valley
1 min
Mt. Abram Roadrunners Maintain Undefeated Record with 72-42 Victory Over Mountain Valley
University of Montana Men's Basketball Honors Late Anthony Johnson
1 min
University of Montana Men's Basketball Honors Late Anthony Johnson
Shandong Heroes and Shanghai Sharks Triumph in Recent CBA Matches
1 min
Shandong Heroes and Shanghai Sharks Triumph in Recent CBA Matches
Spokane's Political Landscape Transforms as Lisa Brown Prepares to Take Mayoral Office
1 min
Spokane's Political Landscape Transforms as Lisa Brown Prepares to Take Mayoral Office
Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About 'Life-Changing' Ayahuasca Experience
1 min
Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About 'Life-Changing' Ayahuasca Experience
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
33 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app