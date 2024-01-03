Mexico’s Shadow Economy: A Tale of Extortion, Fear, and Organized Crime

In the heart of Mexico, a parallel administration thrives, fuelled not by lawful governance but by the coerced will of the people. Informal employment, involving more than half of the country’s workforce, is the nexus of this grim reality. Street and market vendors, selling an array of goods, become unwilling participants in a system of extortion, violence, and fear.

Extortion: A Blood Tax

These vendors, often under the yoke of organized crime syndicates or local bosses, are forced to pay a ‘piso,’ an illicit levy for the right to conduct their business. Failure to comply, or an outright inability to do so, incites violent retribution, sometimes culminating in murder. The Familia Michoacana cartel, among others, has institutionalized this draconian tax, extending its reach to not just commerce, but industrial activities as well.

Unreported Crimes, Uninvestigated Cases

The numbers are disheartening: extortion holds the rank of third most common crime in Mexico. However, it lurks largely in the shadows, with a vast majority of cases either unreported or uninvestigated. This widespread silence is born out of fear and a deep-seated distrust in law enforcement agencies, who are often suspected of collusion with the criminals.

Chillingly, in 2022 alone, a staggering 77,825 kidnappings were reported, with half of the victims disappearing just for a day, long enough to inflict intimidation and extort money. The Tepito area in Mexico City, a hotbed of crime controlled by a cartel bearing the same name, serves as a stark example of this impunity.

The Price of Fear

For the vendors, the cost of this ‘criminal tax’ is substantial, carving out a significant portion of their earnings. Markets such as Toluca have resorted to hiring private security, a desperate response to the escalating extortion and kidnappings that the authorities have proven incapable of mitigating.

Ironically, the everyday consumer, through their purchases at markets like Tepito, indirectly funds the very criminal elements they fear. The extortion costs are cleverly factored into the prices of goods sold, ensuring the survival of these illicit activities.

As government operations clamp down on major criminal activities, smaller businesses find themselves increasingly targeted for extortion. New ventures, such as migrant trafficking, are emerging as profitable and less pursued avenues for organized crime. This pervasive network of criminal exploits has allowed these organizations to flourish, effectively establishing a parallel administration that thrives on the state’s failures in security and judicial efficacy.