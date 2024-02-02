Mexico Cartel Members Charged in Massive Oregon Drug Bust Operation

In a significant blow to a transnational criminal organization, four individuals with alleged connections to a Mexico-based cartel stand accused of federal charges related to drug trafficking in Portland, Oregon. The suspects, Marco Antonio Magallon (44), Luis Deleon Woodward (26), Jorge Luis Amador (25), and Santos Alisael Aguilar Maya (32), are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Unveiling the Operation

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, 10 individuals have been arrested across various U.S. and Canadian cities. The arrests were based on two federal indictments, alleging that members of the crime syndicate collaborated to traffic large quantities of cocaine and other drugs from Mexico into the U.S. and Canada for distribution.

The investigation, named "Operation Dead Hand," resulted in two federal grand jury indictments in Los Angeles in January. These indictments charge 19 individuals for their purported roles in the operation. The accused include Mexico-based suppliers, U.S. distributors, a Canadian leading the export operation, Canadian-based truck drivers, a Canadian trafficker, and an Italian organized crime figure.

Law Enforcement Intercepted 370 Gallons of Liquid Heroin in Operation

The charges followed vigilant law enforcement surveillance leading to the interception of nearly 370 gallons of liquid heroin being transported by the group. The operation involved detailed monitoring of the suspects' movements. This included tracking Amador as he drove a rented moving truck accompanied by a red pickup truck along the busy Interstate 84, with stops in Tigard and Beaverton.

A subsequent search warrant executed on the defendants' motel room and the two trucks led to a startling discovery. Eight 55-gallon barrels hidden within the vehicles contained the potent liquid narcotic. The total weight of the seized heroin amounted to a staggering 1.4 metric tons, as confirmed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office narcotics room.

Repercussions and Implications

The charges outlined in the indictments include drug trafficking conspiracy, drug exportation conspiracy, and distribution/possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Each defendant, if convicted, could face a prison term ranging from 15 years to life. This case underscores the pervasive and sophisticated nature of international drug trafficking operations that exploit the global supply chains to spread their illicit products.