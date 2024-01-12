Mexican Nationals Plead Guilty to Assaulting Border Patrol Agent

In an incident that underscores the perils faced by U.S. Border Patrol agents, two Mexican nationals, Jose Maria Reyes-Fuentes, 23, and his brother Juventino Darinel Reyes-Fuentes, 29, have entered guilty pleas for assaulting an agent in Texas. The events unfolded on August 20, 2023, at the Santa Teresa Patrol Station, located west of El Paso.

Chase and Confrontation

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico released a detailed account of the incident. A Border Patrol agent, while pursuing a group of migrants on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), located Juventino Darinel concealed in a bush. As the agent attempted to handcuff him, Juventino Darinel resisted and called out to his brother for help.

Attack and Aftermath

At this point, Jose Maria launched an attack on the agent with a stick. During the ensuing struggle, Juventino Darinel tackled the agent and tried to reach for his service weapon. In self-defense, the agent discharged his firearm, but it malfunctioned. The brothers then broke off the encounter and fled into the desert.

Apprehension and Prosecution

Additional agents, aided by a Border Patrol helicopter, later located and apprehended the Reyes-Fuentes brothers. The brothers are now in custody, facing up to eight years in prison pending sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Ramirez is prosecuting the case, which involved an investigation by the Las Cruces Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol.