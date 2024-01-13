en English
Crime

Mexican Gang Leader, José Noriel Portillo Gil, Found Dead: Justice or More Questions?

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Mexican Gang Leader, José Noriel Portillo Gil, Found Dead: Justice or More Questions?

In a significant development, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that the body found in northern Mexico belongs to José Noriel Portillo Gil, widely known as “El Chueco.” Portillo Gil was a notorious figure, accused of the brutal murder of two Jesuit priests in June 2022. The method of forensic confirmation remains undisclosed, but the identification was substantiated by a visual affirmation from Portillo Gil’s sister.

El Chueco’s Death: Justice or More Questions?

The Jesuit community’s reaction to this news has been one of grim acceptance rather than relief. They firmly articulate that Portillo Gil’s death neither signifies justice nor addresses the rampant violence plaguing the Sierra Tarahumara region. The community underscores a glaring lack of government control as the root cause of continuing violence.

A Region Under Siege

Despite repeated assurances by López Obrador and the Defense Department to bring Portillo Gil to justice, the circumstances surrounding his death suggest an unsettling possibility. The evidence indicates that he may have been killed by members of his own gang or a rival drug faction. Portillo Gil’s gang has a notorious history, having been implicated in the 2018 murder of Patrick Braxton-Andrew, an American citizen.

The Unforgotten Heroes

The murdered Jesuit priests, Rev. Javier Campos and Rev. Joaquín Mora, were dedicated servants to the Rarámuri community in Chihuahua. Despite the persistent violence and threat to their lives, they chose to stay and serve the community, reminding us of the human spirit’s resilience.

Crime Mexico
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

