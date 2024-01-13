Mexican Gang Leader, José Noriel Portillo Gil, Found Dead: Justice or More Questions?

In a significant development, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that the body found in northern Mexico belongs to José Noriel Portillo Gil, widely known as “El Chueco.” Portillo Gil was a notorious figure, accused of the brutal murder of two Jesuit priests in June 2022. The method of forensic confirmation remains undisclosed, but the identification was substantiated by a visual affirmation from Portillo Gil’s sister.

El Chueco’s Death: Justice or More Questions?

The Jesuit community’s reaction to this news has been one of grim acceptance rather than relief. They firmly articulate that Portillo Gil’s death neither signifies justice nor addresses the rampant violence plaguing the Sierra Tarahumara region. The community underscores a glaring lack of government control as the root cause of continuing violence.

A Region Under Siege

Despite repeated assurances by López Obrador and the Defense Department to bring Portillo Gil to justice, the circumstances surrounding his death suggest an unsettling possibility. The evidence indicates that he may have been killed by members of his own gang or a rival drug faction. Portillo Gil’s gang has a notorious history, having been implicated in the 2018 murder of Patrick Braxton-Andrew, an American citizen.

The Unforgotten Heroes

The murdered Jesuit priests, Rev. Javier Campos and Rev. Joaquín Mora, were dedicated servants to the Rarámuri community in Chihuahua. Despite the persistent violence and threat to their lives, they chose to stay and serve the community, reminding us of the human spirit’s resilience.