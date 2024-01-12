en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Metropolitan Police Release E-fit Image in Mitcham Rape Case, Appeal for Public’s Assistance

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:47 am EST
Metropolitan Police Release E-fit Image in Mitcham Rape Case, Appeal for Public’s Assistance

In a crucial development in the Mitcham rape case, the Metropolitan Police have released an e-fit image of the suspect, a step aimed at accelerating the investigation and bringing the offender to justice. The incident, which transpired on October 11, 2023, at approximately 11:30 am, involved a woman in her 60s who reported being assaulted within a flat at Glebe Court.

Unveiling the E-fit Image

In a bid to identify the suspect, law enforcement has rendered a computer-generated image based on the victim’s descriptions. The suspect is portrayed as a white male with distinct blue eyes and blonde hair, donned in a brown zip-up jumper. The public unveiling of this image marks a significant milestone in the investigation, providing a concrete visual lead that could potentially crack the case.

Public Appeal and Reporting Channels

The Metropolitan Police, seeking the public’s assistance in this matter, have encouraged anyone with pertinent information to step forward. The police have established multiple reporting channels for this purpose, including email, phone, and an online platform on their official website. In addition to these, the force has collaborated with Crimestoppers, a charity that offers the option for individuals to report information anonymously, ensuring the confidentiality of informants.

Ensuring Community Safety

This incident has spurred law enforcement into proactive action, with the primary objective being the safety of the community and the apprehension of the perpetrator. The Metropolitan Police have reiterated their commitment to the victim’s well-being, ensuring her of their unwavering support throughout this unnerving ordeal.

0
Crime Law United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Laurence Fox's Controversial Suggestion to Bomb Migrants Sparks Outrage
In an action that has inspired widespread outrage, Laurence Fox, a former GB News host, has proposed that Britain should employ airstrikes against migrants crossing the English Channel, drawing parallels to successful airstrikes conducted against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The controversial statement has provoked a torrent of rebuke on social media, with critics pointing out
Laurence Fox's Controversial Suggestion to Bomb Migrants Sparks Outrage
Indonesia's KPK Arrests Labuhanbatu's Regent in Corruption Sting Operation
10 mins ago
Indonesia's KPK Arrests Labuhanbatu's Regent in Corruption Sting Operation
Significant Legal Update Forthcoming for Victims' Families in Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting Case
12 mins ago
Significant Legal Update Forthcoming for Victims' Families in Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting Case
Laurence Fox's Outrageous Suggestion to Bomb Migrants Incites Fury
3 mins ago
Laurence Fox's Outrageous Suggestion to Bomb Migrants Incites Fury
Two Arrested in Bengal for Attack on Probe Agency Officials
4 mins ago
Two Arrested in Bengal for Attack on Probe Agency Officials
High-Speed Chase with Outlaw Gang Member Ends in Arrest
4 mins ago
High-Speed Chase with Outlaw Gang Member Ends in Arrest
Latest Headlines
World News
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
12 seconds
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
2 mins
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
Teenage Darts Prodigy's Meteoric Rise Draws Parallels with Tennis Star's Career
2 mins
Teenage Darts Prodigy's Meteoric Rise Draws Parallels with Tennis Star's Career
Mission: Chapter 1: Action-Packed but Predictable, Despite Arun Vijay's Efforts
2 mins
Mission: Chapter 1: Action-Packed but Predictable, Despite Arun Vijay's Efforts
U.S. and U.K. Launch Significant Military Operations Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
3 mins
U.S. and U.K. Launch Significant Military Operations Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
Tyreek Hill's Playful Banter: Former Teammates, Football, and Taylor Swift
3 mins
Tyreek Hill's Playful Banter: Former Teammates, Football, and Taylor Swift
Manchester United Eyes Leeds Prodigy Archie Gray Amid Premier League Rivalry
4 mins
Manchester United Eyes Leeds Prodigy Archie Gray Amid Premier League Rivalry
ZAWAPA President Criticizes UPND Government's Handling of KCM
4 mins
ZAWAPA President Criticizes UPND Government's Handling of KCM
Democratic Super PAC's $200M Strategy to Win Women Swing Voters
6 mins
Democratic Super PAC's $200M Strategy to Win Women Swing Voters
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
52 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app