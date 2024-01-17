Metlink Warns Against Snapper Card Scam Circulating on Social Media

A scam revolving around discounted Snapper bus cards has been making rounds on social media platforms, primarily Facebook. Metlink, New Zealand's regional public transport network, sounded an alarm on Wednesday, cautioning the public against engaging with these deceitful offers of "free" travel via discounted Snapper cards.

Public Cautioned Against Scam

In a strong advisory, Metlink urged people not to click on any links related to the scam, nor to divulge any personal or financial data, such as passwords, credit card numbers, or bank account details. They emphasized that those who had already submitted their information and suffered financial losses should immediately report the incident to the New Zealand Police by dialing 105.

The company behind the bus cards, Snapper, became cognizant of the scam when five of their customers raised questions about the offer's authenticity. While expressing appreciation for their customers' alertness, Snapper clarified that there had been no reports of customers falling prey to the scam.

Snapper's Proactive Measures

Snapper has taken the initiative in educating its customers to be skeptical of offers that seem too good to be true and to seek verification. They stressed that promotional offers would only be directly from Snapper or Metlink. Furthermore, customers were advised to purchase Snapper cards solely from the company or authorized retailers, as listed on their official website.

The scam has been formally reported to the police, Cert NZ, and Netsafe by Snapper as part of their efforts to curb the fraudulent activity.