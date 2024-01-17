Met Police Officer Dismissed for Gross Misconduct, Barred from Future Policing

In a significant development, PC Zain Anwar, a Metropolitan Police officer attached to a local policing team in East London, has been dismissed from the police force following a misconduct hearing. The conclusion of the hearing, which took place on January 16, established that Anwar had grossly breached the Met Police's standards of professional behavior, particularly concerning honesty and integrity.

Investigation and Misconduct

The misconduct verdict was the outcome of an investigation into an incident on January 2, 2022. An unmarked police car was driven down Longbridge Road, an area restricted for vehicles, resulting in a penalty charge against the Met. The incident sparked an investigation, during which it was discovered that Anwar had manipulated the vehicle's logbook to falsely suggest that another officer had been driving at the time of the violation.

Deception and Consequences

Despite having numerous chances to admit to the infraction, Anwar chose to mislead the investigators, attempting to frame a colleague for the offense. His actions were met with strong condemnation by Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who underscored that public trust in the police hinges on honesty and integrity from its officers.

Dismissal and Future Implications

Following his dismissal, Anwar has been placed on the Barred List maintained by the College of Policing. This effectively bans him from employment within the police, local policing bodies, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, and His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.