Meru County Residents Grapple with Livestock Theft and Human-Wildlife Conflicts

In the peaceful expanses of Meru County, Kenya, an unsettling undercurrent of livestock theft is causing distress among local residents. Areas specifically targeted include Tigania and Igembe Sub Counties, particularly during festive seasons. The community has appealed to the county commissioner to bolster surveillance measures to prevent such incidents, believed to be orchestrated by individuals from neighboring counties.

Local Leaders Voice Concerns

Linus Kathera, a Njuri Ncheke leader, has taken up the mantle to voice the concerns of local farmers. Kathera has noted a disconcerting decrease in security meetings, expressing apprehension that this reduction could provide a fertile ground for an increase in livestock theft. The Njuri Ncheke is a council of elders in the Meru community that plays a crucial role in conflict resolution and maintaining law and order.

Human-Wildlife Conflict: A Sore Issue

Additionally, Kathera has made a strong plea for timely compensation for victims of human-wildlife conflict. This issue was brought to the forefront by the story of Salim Ibrahim, a resident of Buuri Sub County. Five years ago, Salim’s life was altered drastically when he was severely injured by a stray elephant, leading to a financial crunch for his family as they anticipate the recommended Sh. 3 million compensation.

Residents Advised to Avoid Provoking Wildlife

Kathera also took the opportunity to caution those living near forests and conservation areas to avoid provoking wildlife. The increasing human encroachment on animal habitats has led to a surge in conflicts, with both wildlife and humans bearing the brunt. This delicate balance between human livelihood and wildlife conservation remains a constant challenge for the local administration and the community.