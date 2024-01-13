Merseyside Police Arrests: Section 60 Orders, Drugs, and Knives Seized in Seacombe

In a swift response to a stabbing incident in Seacombe, Merseyside Police have executed 38 stop searches, leading to several arrests. The incident in question involved a man in his 20s who was attacked by a group wielding a machete. The police response was not only immediate but also impactful, with the implementation of two Section 60 orders in Birkenhead and Seacombe.

Section 60 Orders: A Tool for Violence Reduction

The Section 60 orders, which were active from January 11 to January 13, granted officers enhanced stop and search powers. This legal provision is a tool to curtail serious violence and ensure public safety. Among the individuals arrested, two stand out: Jon Hanson, 40, charged with possession of Class B drugs, and Barry Rutter, 30, charged with carrying a knife in public. Both men are scheduled to appear in Wirral Magistrates Court in February.

Police Action: Public Reassurance and Disruption of Violence

Chief Inspector Charlotte Irlam has emphasized that the police measures are dual-purpose. On one hand, they aim to provide reassurance to residents of Birkenhead and Seacombe; on the other, they seek to disrupt those with violent intentions. The operation involved additional resources and is part of a broader strategy to combat organized crime.

Community Involvement: A Call to Action

The police are not only acting, but also urging the public to play their part. Information that can help remove drugs and weapons from the streets, disrupt organized crime, and ensure public safety is highly valued. Residents are encouraged to share relevant information with the police or, if they prefer anonymity, through Crimestoppers.