en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Merkur Slots Challenges Council’s Decision on Operating Hours Extension

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:14 am EST
Merkur Slots Challenges Council’s Decision on Operating Hours Extension

Adult gaming giant, Merkur Slots, is contesting the decision of Stockton Council to deny the extension of operating hours for its gaming center located on Stockton High Street.

The casino company had put forth a proposal to extend the center’s daily operation time to 21 hours, up until 6am, a significant increase from the current closing time of midnight.

Despite their robust case, the council rejected the proposal, underlining potential negative impacts on the area’s character, as well as the noise and disturbance for the residents living nearby.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
A Sniper's Bullet in the Night: The Assassination of Gëzim Sinomataj
In Vlora, a quiet seaside city in the south of Albania, a chilling event disrupted the calm of a Sunday evening. 23-year-old Gëzim Sinomataj stood on the balcony of his apartment, perhaps enjoying the winter air or lost in thought, when the deadly echo of a sniper shot shattered the tranquility. The young man, who
A Sniper's Bullet in the Night: The Assassination of Gëzim Sinomataj
Seeking Identity: Renewed Efforts to Unmask the Last Victim of the 'Happy Face Killer'
13 mins ago
Seeking Identity: Renewed Efforts to Unmask the Last Victim of the 'Happy Face Killer'
Lanarkshire Police Seek Man Linked to Indecent Act, Release CCTV Images
16 mins ago
Lanarkshire Police Seek Man Linked to Indecent Act, Release CCTV Images
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Seeks Public Help in Felony Manhunt
4 mins ago
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Seeks Public Help in Felony Manhunt
Warner Bros Unveils 'Black Coast Vanishings', An Intriguing True-Crime Mystery Series
4 mins ago
Warner Bros Unveils 'Black Coast Vanishings', An Intriguing True-Crime Mystery Series
Supreme Court Overturns Remission Granted to 2002 Gujarat Riots Convicts
4 mins ago
Supreme Court Overturns Remission Granted to 2002 Gujarat Riots Convicts
Latest Headlines
World News
The Resilient Symphony: Musician Rupert Johnston's Miraculous Recovery After Severe Brain Injury
20 seconds
The Resilient Symphony: Musician Rupert Johnston's Miraculous Recovery After Severe Brain Injury
Pa Edwin Clark Levels Corruption Accusations Against South-South Governors, Questions Buhari's Administration
21 seconds
Pa Edwin Clark Levels Corruption Accusations Against South-South Governors, Questions Buhari's Administration
Odisha: A Leap Towards Sports and Infrastructure Development
25 seconds
Odisha: A Leap Towards Sports and Infrastructure Development
Pheu Thai Ministers to Resign as MPs: A Strategic Shift towards Youth
27 seconds
Pheu Thai Ministers to Resign as MPs: A Strategic Shift towards Youth
The Hero of Nanjing: A Story of Bravery, Loss, and Resilience
2 mins
The Hero of Nanjing: A Story of Bravery, Loss, and Resilience
Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack Mid-Flight: A Shock to the Star Wars Fandom
3 mins
Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack Mid-Flight: A Shock to the Star Wars Fandom
Netflix's 'Break Point' Criticized for Ignoring Zverev's Abuse Allegations
4 mins
Netflix's 'Break Point' Criticized for Ignoring Zverev's Abuse Allegations
NZ Superbike Championships: Ant West Conquers Third Round at Canterbury
4 mins
NZ Superbike Championships: Ant West Conquers Third Round at Canterbury
Galway West's Labour Party Proposes Changes to Polling Station Locations
4 mins
Galway West's Labour Party Proposes Changes to Polling Station Locations
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
1 hour
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
5 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app