Merkur Slots Challenges Council’s Decision on Operating Hours Extension

Adult gaming giant, Merkur Slots, is contesting the decision of Stockton Council to deny the extension of operating hours for its gaming center located on Stockton High Street.

The casino company had put forth a proposal to extend the center’s daily operation time to 21 hours, up until 6am, a significant increase from the current closing time of midnight.

Despite their robust case, the council rejected the proposal, underlining potential negative impacts on the area’s character, as well as the noise and disturbance for the residents living nearby.