Mercy Ogar: A Cry for the Missing 23-year-old Woman from Cross River State

In a distressing turn of events, the family of Mercy Ogar, a 23-year-old woman hailing from Gabu in Yala local government area, Cross River State, has reported her missing. Mercy, who was residing in Festac, Lagos State, had shared plans with a friend to relocate to Abuja to live with her mother, Felicia Ogar.

Uncertainty and Absence

On November 16, 2023, Mercy informed her friend about her imminent journey to Abuja. That was the last anyone heard from her. Since her departure, there has been a deafening silence from her end. All attempts to reach her via her two phone numbers have led to dead ends, the digits now unreachable.

A Plea for Help

Alarmed by her prolonged and unprecedented absence, the Ogar family has raised a public appeal for any information that could shed light on Mercy’s whereabouts. They urge anyone with even the smallest piece of knowledge to reach out to them at 07083776271 or report to the nearest police station.

The Weight of Unknown

The urgency and distress are palpable as the family grapples with the unsettling unknown. Each passing day without word from Mercy amplifies their concerns and fuels their determination to locate the missing young woman. As the search for Mercy Ogar continues, her family, friends, and well-wishers hold onto hope, praying for her safe return.