Mercy Bassey: A Widow’s Tale of Grief and Forgiveness

Mercy Bassey, the widow of the late Bassey Sardauna, a teacher at Government Day Secondary School Model in Jalingo, Taraba, has revealed the harrowing events that led to her husband’s tragic demise. This tale of grief and forgiveness unfolds as Mercy recounts the chilling call she received on November 9, 2023, which changed her life forever.

A Heart-Wrenching Call

The call informed Mercy that her husband had been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jalingo. Upon her frantic arrival at the hospital, she was denied entry into the emergency ward where her husband was being treated. The frantic confusion was only heightened by the hospital staff’s attempt to calm her by suggesting she bring fresh clothes for her husband, a request that did little to quell her mounting fears.

Unraveling the Tragic Truth

It was only later that she learned the grim truth from one of her husband’s students. Bassey Sardauna had been stabbed by ex-students of the school. This devastating revelation, coupled with the hospital staff’s evasive behavior, confirmed Mercy’s worst fears. Her pastor eventually confirmed the heart-wrenching news of her husband’s death.

The Fateful Encounter

The fatal stabbing incident stemmed from a confrontation between Bassey and some former students who disrupted the school’s inspection day. As the housemaster, Bassey reprimanded the ex-students for breaking into a queue of current students. This led to an uproar, which was temporarily calmed by vigilantes. However, the ex-students later ambushed Bassey as he was leaving school in a tricycle, leading to his fatal stabbing.

A Widow’s Forgiveness

Despite the heart-rending tragedy, Mercy expressed forgiveness towards her husband’s killers. With a resolve that speaks volumes about her strength, she is focusing on calming down for the sake of their three children who witnessed her grief. This is a poignant reminder of the human ability to find forgiveness, even in the face of unimaginable loss.