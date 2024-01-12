en English
Crime

Mercedes-Benz in Young Dolph Shooting Linked to Another Deadly Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:47 am EST
Mercedes-Benz in Young Dolph Shooting Linked to Another Deadly Incident

The fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis, Tennessee, has taken a new twist. The white Mercedes-Benz car implicated in the incident has been linked to a second deadly shooting in Covington, Tennessee, just days earlier. The Memphis authorities, Covington Police, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the hunt for the suspects, who remain at large.

Unraveling the Threads of Violence

On that tragic day in Memphis, two men were seen emerging from the Mercedes before they fired a hail of bullets into Makeda’s Cookies, where Young Dolph was making a purchase. The rapper, born Adolph Johnston Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. Despite surveillance footage capturing the chaos, the perpetrators have successfully evaded arrest so far.

Further investigations have tied the same vehicle to another shooting in Covington on November 12. In the aftermath of a high school football game, two women were shot. One woman lost her life, while the other was hospitalized. The eerie similarities between the two incidents have left the community in shock and sorrow.

A Community in Mourning

The Mercedes was later found abandoned in a Memphis neighborhood. The evidence collected from the car has proven pivotal, linking it to both violent episodes. As the investigations continue, the community is grappling with the loss of Young Dolph. The rapper was in town for charity events and was scheduled to attend a turkey giveaway he had organized.

Since the shooting, the community has rallied around Makeda’s Cookies, a Black-owned business. Despite the store where the shooting took place being closed and possibly remaining so for the year, a fundraising effort has seen over $85,000 raised in support. The bakery’s second location in downtown Memphis has reopened, with community members emphasizing the importance of backing Black-owned businesses and renouncing the violence that has marred the bakery’s image.

Remembering Young Dolph

Young Dolph’s untimely death has left a void in the community. His family and fans have been grieving, remembering him not just as a rapper, but as a beloved figure who used his platform for the betterment of his community. Despite his tragic end, Young Dolph’s legacy of giving back continues. His record label carried out his annual turkey giveaway on Thanksgiving Day, ensuring that his spirit of generosity lives on.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

