Mentone Man Arrested for Fatal Redlands Hit-and-Run

In a quiet corner of Redlands, a tragic event unfolded that has left the local community reeling. A 61-year-old Mentone resident was apprehended by detectives following his alleged involvement in a fatal hit-and-run incident. The incident occurred on the brisk morning of December 30 at approximately 5:30 a.m., when a passerby made a grim discovery at the intersection of Lugonio Avenue and Church Street.

Unraveling the Mystery

The body found was later identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office as 72-year-old Timothy D. Bump, a well-known and respected local of Redlands. Following this shocking revelation, detectives embarked on a quest to uncover the truth behind this unfortunate event. Drawing upon a wealth of experience, they carefully sifted through the remnants of the collision, analyzing paint chips and miscellaneous debris scattered across the scene. This painstaking investigation revealed that the vehicle involved was a Mitsubishi model, specifically from the 2000-2003 production years.

A Breakthrough in the Investigation

Armed with this newfound information, law enforcement officers turned to surveillance footage for further clues. Their efforts were rewarded when they identified a 2002 Mitsubishi SUV in the vicinity of the hit-and-run. Upon tracing the vehicle to its registered owner, detectives were led to the 61-year-old Mentone man, who they surmised was the driver at the time of the collision.

Arrest and Aftermath

The Mentone man was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of hit and run resulting in injury or death. However, as of January 3, he has managed to post bail and remains uncharged. The fallout from this event continues to ripple through the tight-knit community, leaving an indelible mark on Redlands’ tranquil facade.