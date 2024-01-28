Mennonite Couple Charged with Manslaughter of Foster Child in Belize

On November 22, 2023, a tragic incident from the Cayo District in Belize has sent shockwaves across the nation. A Mennonite couple, Marvin Denver Plett, 43, and Lena Plett, 39, residents of the Spanish Lookout Community, have been formally charged with manslaughter. The couple is accused of causing the death of their 4-year-old foster child, Ayana Bennett.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The charges allege that Ayana, originally from Belize City, was subjected to severe physical punishment over a 24-hour period. The Pletts were reportedly attempting to teach her colors, and when she resisted, they responded by hitting her repeatedly with a belt. The young girl was found dead early Friday morning.

The Post-Mortem Examination and Charges

A post-mortem examination conducted on Tuesday revealed the cause of death to be multiple trauma by blunt force. Following this, the Director of Public Prosecutions formally decided on the charges against the Pletts. Initially held on charges of aggravated assault, the couple now faces the more serious charge of manslaughter.

Shock and Awe in the Community

The incident has left both the Mennonite community and the Spanish Lookout village in a state of shock. The case has attracted significant attention and is being closely followed as it unfolds. Ayana Bennett's biological family is seeking justice and questioning the decision of the Human Services Department.