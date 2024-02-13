Memphis Police Hunt for Walgreens Theft Suspects

The Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for two suspects linked to a series of thefts at local Walgreens stores. The latest details, revealed in an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX13, implicate 20-year-old Courdarion Craft in the crime spree.

The Summer Avenue Incident

On the night of February 6th, at approximately 11:00 PM, the duo entered the Walgreens on Summer Avenue. While making a purchase, they seized an opportunity. With the cash drawer open, one of them swiftly grabbed the cash. The suspects made their escape, leaving the staff in shock and disbelief.

The pair was dressed in all black, with one of them sporting a red hoodie emblazoned with the words 'Class of 2024 Raleigh Egypt High School'. Their bold attire, intended to blend in, has now become a critical clue in the ongoing investigation.

The Stage Road Theft

The same day, the suspects are believed to have struck again, this time at a Walgreens on Stage Road. The modus operandi was eerily similar - a purchase, an open cash drawer, and a swift grab for the cash.

The Memphis Police Department is treating these incidents as part of a larger crime pattern. The suspects' audacity and the brazen nature of their crimes have left the community on edge.

The Ongoing Investigation

The Memphis Police Department is urging anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts to come forward. The public's help is crucial in solving these crimes and restoring a sense of safety and security to the community.

You can contact the Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information. Remember, every piece of information, no matter how small, could be the key to cracking this case.

As the investigation continues, the Memphis Police Department remains steadfast in their commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice. The community waits with bated breath, hoping for a resolution to this unsettling series of events.

Note: The details in this article are based on the information available at the time of writing. As the investigation progresses, updates may become available.