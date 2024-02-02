Memphis Party Shooting: Dartagnan Deshawn Lee Faces Murder Charges

In a tragic incident that pierced the calm of the night on January 28, a man known by the moniker "Reeload" allegedly unleashed a hail of bullets at a party in Memphis, Tennessee. Dartagnan Deshawn Lee, 22, stands accused of firing 31 rounds that led to two deaths and left several others severely injured. The shooting took place post 10 p.m. on West River Trace Drive, turning an evening of joy into a night of terror.

Chaos Unleashed

Upon responding to the scene, Memphis Police Department officers found a man critically injured from 10 gunshot wounds. The victim was promptly rushed to Methodist North Hospital, where he fights for his life. In a similar turn of events, a woman was discovered bearing the brunt of multiple gunshot wounds, and was swiftly taken to Regional One by Memphis Fire Department first-responders. Each second counted in the race against time to save the wounded.

A Heartbreaking Discovery

But not all could be saved from the fury of the bullets. Officers made the grim discovery of two men, DeVondre and Noah Collins, lying lifeless at the scene. Both men had fallen victim to multiple gunshot wounds to the back, their lives snuffed out in an instant by the alleged assailant's reckless act. Amid the chaos, investigators collected 31 shell casings and an empty gun magazine, silent witnesses to the horrific ordeal that had unfolded inside the residence.

Unraveling the Identity of 'Reeload'

The investigation took a significant turn when an attendee of the party identified the shooter as an acquaintance nicknamed "Reeload." Despite one witness's reluctance to disclose the shooter's real name, the Memphis Police were undeterred. They managed to obtain a phone number, which led them to the alleged shooter's real identity: Dartagnan Deshawn Lee. This revelation was further confirmed by a witness's positive identification of Lee in a police photo lineup. Details regarding Lee's bond remain undisclosed.

As the city of Memphis grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the violence that can erupt without warning, leaving a permanent scar on the lives of those affected. The pursuit of justice for the victims and their families now lies in the hands of the judicial system.