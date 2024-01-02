en English
Crime

Memphis Man Thwarts Carjacking Attempt: An Unlikely Hero Emerges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Memphis Man Thwarts Carjacking Attempt: An Unlikely Hero Emerges

On a chilling evening in Memphis, Tennessee, a 54-year-old man became an unwitting hero when he successfully thwarted a carjacking attempt. The incident unfolded as he was exiting a gas station on Lamar Avenue. Two menacing figures approached him, demanding his car keys with one of them discharging a firearm. But the man, refusing to surrender his vehicle, engaged in a physical altercation with the would-be carjackers.

Escalating Carjackings in Memphis

Despite the escalating danger, the man’s refusal to back down led to the culprits eventually fleeing the scene. In a startling twist, they fled in a car that had been reported stolen from another gas station on the same avenue just two days prior. This alarming coincidence has led the Memphis authorities to suspect the involvement of the same individuals in both carjackings.

Public Reaction and Call for Accountability

The owner of the vehicle stolen in the first incident expressed her shock over the situation, “It’s hard to believe this is happening in our community,” she said. Her sentiments resonate with a city shaken by such brazen acts of crime, as she urged for accountability for those committing these crimes.

Seeking Information to Curb Crime

As Memphis grapples with the rising wave of carjackings, authorities are seeking information from the public. They are encouraging anyone with knowledge of the crimes to come forward and contact CrimeStoppers. The hope is that with the public’s help, the city can bring these criminals to justice, restoring a sense of safety and security to the streets of Memphis.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

