Memphis Judge Refuses to Lower Bond for Joel Bowman Charged with School Shooting

Joel Bowman, a 33-year-old Memphis man, charged with attempted second-degree murder, carrying a weapon on school property, and aggravated burglary, has had his request for a reduced bond denied by the presiding judge. Currently, Bowman’s bond stands at an unwavering $1 million, a figure that has stirred controversy given his defense team’s plea for a reduction to facilitate mental health treatment outside of jail.

Shooting at Margolin Hebrew Academy

On a seemingly ordinary day at Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South, a situation unfolded that would shake the school’s staff and students. Bowman, who had been denied entry into the school, fired shots at a contractor present at the premises. Fortunately, the contractor escaped the situation unharmed. Not deterred by his failed attempt, Bowman proceeded to fire shots outside the school before fleeing the scene.

Police Confrontation and Arrest

Following the shooting incident, Bowman was confronted by police. In a frightening turn of events, he pointed his gun at an officer and was subsequently shot in the chest. He has since recovered from his injuries and pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Denial of Bond Reduction

Bowman’s defense attorney requested a reduction in bond, citing Bowman’s mental health condition as a crucial factor for consideration. The defense emphasized a robust support system that would ensure Bowman’s compliance with court-ordered house arrest and GPS monitoring. This plea was backed by letters from friends and family. However, the judge stood firm on the $1 million bond. The decision followed witness testimony about Bowman’s activities on the day of the shooting, including alleged visits to the home and office of his former basketball coach and another school. Testimonies from the school’s executive director and others highlighted the heightened security measures and ongoing fear among staff and students following the incident.

This incident occurred 20 years after Bowman’s father was fatally shot by the police during a mental health crisis, a trauma that a friend stated had deeply affected Bowman.