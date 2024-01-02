Memorial Service Announced for Fallen Spalding County Sergeant

On Friday, January 5, at the Griffin First Assembly of God, a memorial service will be held to honor the life and service of Sgt. Marc McIntyre, a Spalding County sergeant whose life was tragically cut short on December 29. The experienced law enforcement officer was fatally shot by Todd Lamont Harper while responding to a call at Harper’s home.

Remembering Sgt. Marc McIntyre

McIntyre, 55, had been a pillar of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office for over eight years, serving as a key member of the SWAT team. Prior to his law enforcement career, McIntyre was a military veteran and an educator. His journey in the U.S. Army began in 1988, where he distinguished himself as a talented rifleman, before moving on to roles in New York and in education as a paraprofessional.

Throughout his career, McIntyre had been lauded for his leadership and life-saving actions. One notable incident involved his use of Narcan, a drug used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose, to save a man’s life. His death marks the fifth law enforcement officer fatality in Georgia in 2023 and is the fifth deputy killed in the line of duty in Spalding County since 1980.

The Incident and the Aftermath

In the early hours of December 29, McIntyre responded to a call at the residence of Todd Lamont Harper. The situation escalated, and Harper shot McIntyre. Following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, Harper was discovered hiding under his mattress and subsequently arrested. He has since been denied bond and is currently facing murder charges.

The sudden and tragic loss of McIntyre has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting an outpouring of grief and support. Fundraising efforts are currently underway, with the sheriff’s office setting up a bank account to aid McIntyre’s family with funeral expenses. A fake GoFundMe account posing as a fundraiser for the family has been detected and removed.

Final Goodbye to a Hero

The memorial service for Sgt. Marc McIntyre will commence with visitation at 10:30 a.m., followed by the service at 1 p.m. The community is expected to gather in large numbers to say their final goodbyes to a man who dedicated his life to serving and protecting others. The void left by McIntyre’s passing serves as a stark reminder of the risks that law enforcement officers face daily and the ultimate price they may pay in the line of duty.