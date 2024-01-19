Melting Snow and Congregating Pigeons: Unusual Clues in Detecting Cannabis Farms

Winter's blanket of snow covering the rooftops of a quiet neighborhood often paints a serene and peaceful picture. But for law enforcement agencies, this uniform white tableau can provide a vital clue in the fight against illegal drug cultivation. A clue as surprising as it is ingenious: melting snow on rooftops. This unexpected signpost is being used to indicate the possible presence of a hidden cannabis farm within a building.

A Warm Clue in the Cold Snow

The logic behind this clue is rooted in the necessary conditions for growing cannabis indoors. The cultivation of cannabis requires a warm and controlled environment. The heat needed for these clandestine farms often leads to the rooftop's snow melting, distinguishing these buildings from others that remain snow-capped. This contrast, subtle but telltale, has become a new tool in the arsenal of law enforcement agencies in their battle against illegal cannabis farming operations.

Pigeons: The Feathered Informants

It's not just melting snow that can give away a cannabis farm. In a case highlighted by the Devon and Cornwall Police, they found an unexpected ally in their detection efforts - pigeons. These common birds were seen congregating on rooftops, attracted by the warmth emanating from below. The unusual clustering of these feathered creatures provided another indicator of potential cannabis farming operations.

An example of this unique detection method in action comes from Haarlem, a city near Amsterdam. Dutch police noticed a house without snow on its roof amidst a neighborhood of snow-covered homes. The stark contrast prompted an investigation that led to a raid, revealing a hidden cannabis farm. The plants were being cultivated under warm lights, which caused the snow to melt on the building's rooftop, providing the initial clue for the authorities.