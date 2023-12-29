en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Melbourne Woman’s Encounter with Stranger Sparks Privacy Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:35 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:53 am EST
Melbourne Woman’s Encounter with Stranger Sparks Privacy Concerns

On a late Saturday night, a disturbing incident unfolded for Louise, a resident of Melbourne. An unidentified man persistently buzzed her apartment’s intercom, declining to express his intentions over the device and insisting on being allowed upstairs. Fearing for her safety, Louise cleverly asked him to leave his phone number in her mailbox instead of letting him into the building.

Unravelling the Intruder’s Identity

Armed with the phone number the man left, Louise and a companion undertook a digital investigation. They managed to unearth the man’s identity through his business name linked with the PayID associated with the number. Further details were drawn from his business’s website and social media accounts. The ease with which they could extract information about the man from his phone number underscored the hazards inherent in sharing personal contact information with strangers.

A Cautionary Tale and a New Approach to Safety

This episode serves as a stark reminder of the potential perils of providing seemingly harmless details, such as a mobile number, to unknown individuals. If that number is linked to a PayID, as in this case, it could lead to the unintentional disclosure of a significant amount of personal information. Louise advises against this practice and proposes a safer alternative: using Instagram to share contact details. This platform provides the ability to block or unfollow someone if the need arises, thereby offering an extra layer of protection. However, she urges others to avoid including personal details on their profile that could jeopardize their safety.

Resonating with a Global Audience on TikTok

As Louise shared her story on TikTok, it quickly caught the attention of viewers worldwide. The video has been viewed over 86,000 times, sparking important discussions about personal safety and privacy in today’s age of digital dating and social interactions. It has encouraged many to rethink the way they share contact information and underscored the importance of online privacy.

0
Crime Safety Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rise in Gun Crime: Fatal Shooting Sparks Concern in Providenciales

By Geeta Pillai

Cape Town Rocked by Weekend Surge in Violence: A Glimpse into the Gang Violence Issue

By Israel Ojoko

Instagram Password Dispute Results in Brutal Teenage Attack: A Chilling Reminder of Online Dangers

By BNN Correspondents

Family Claims Police Failure to Disclose Vital Information Under Clare's Law Led to Double Murder

By Justice Nwafor

Afghanistan's Balkh Province: 13 Detained Amid Ongoing Efforts to Upho ...
@Afghanistan · 1 hour
Afghanistan's Balkh Province: 13 Detained Amid Ongoing Efforts to Upho ...
heart comment 0
UK Court Upholds Criminal’s Appeal Against Deportation on Human Rights Grounds

By Dil Bar Irshad

UK Court Upholds Criminal's Appeal Against Deportation on Human Rights Grounds
Foiled Terror Plot: German Police Arrest Suspects Planning Attack on Cologne Cathedral

By Geeta Pillai

Foiled Terror Plot: German Police Arrest Suspects Planning Attack on Cologne Cathedral
Masoyi Burnt Bodies: A Tragic Mishap or a Case of Vigilantism?

By Israel Ojoko

Masoyi Burnt Bodies: A Tragic Mishap or a Case of Vigilantism?
Delaware Repairman Revealing Hunter Biden’s Laptop Contents Reports Swatting Incident

By BNN Correspondents

Delaware Repairman Revealing Hunter Biden's Laptop Contents Reports Swatting Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris George's Struggle: Voicing a Stance Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
40 seconds
Chris George's Struggle: Voicing a Stance Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
Trailblazing Former Texas Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson Passes Away at 88
49 seconds
Trailblazing Former Texas Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson Passes Away at 88
The Lifelong Pursuit of Golf's Holy Grail: A 75-Year Journey
1 min
The Lifelong Pursuit of Golf's Holy Grail: A 75-Year Journey
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
2 mins
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
NFL Week 17: Critical Match-ups Could Define Playoff Landscape
2 mins
NFL Week 17: Critical Match-ups Could Define Playoff Landscape
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
3 mins
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
Kenyan President Ruto's New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024
3 mins
Kenyan President Ruto's New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
3 mins
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate
Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition
5 mins
Chelsea Fends Off Luton Town in Tight Domestic Cup Competition
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app