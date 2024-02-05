Megyn Kelly Demands Deportation of Migrants Involved in NYPD Assault

Renowned media personality Megyn Kelly has voiced her indignation on her SiriusXM program 'The Megyn Kelly Show' over a shocking incident involving a group of undocumented migrants attacking two police officers in the iconic Times Square, New York. The event, which unfolded before the public's eyes on video, led to the arrest of six individuals. Interestingly, all of the arrestees were reportedly Venezuelan nationals who had made their way to the American metropolis only last year.

Reactions to the Incident

Five of the arrested migrants were released on bail, a move that sparked a wave of discontent amongst the public. According to law enforcement sources, four of those released didn't waste time and fled, boarding a bus headed for California. This move, seen as a blatant abuse of the justice system, further stoked the flames of outrage. One of the migrants, identified as 22-year-old Jhoan Boada, added fuel to the fire by making an obscene gesture towards cameras following his release, a gesture interpreted by many, including Kelly, as a direct insult to America and its justice system.

Call for Deportation

Kelly vehemently called for the deportation of these individuals, arguing that their presence and actions should not be a burden that America has to bear. She wasn't alone in her demands. New York Governor Kathy Hochul also expressed her displeasure against the assailants, calling for their deportation during a press conference where she stated, "You don't touch our police officers. You don't touch anyone." These comments from Hochul came at the same time as she announced the introduction of new subway cars.

Legal Proceedings

The assailants in this incident have been charged with committing second-degree assault on police officers and obstructing government administration. The search is still on for at least one more suspect involved in the attack, as the New York Police Department works tirelessly to bring all culprits to book.