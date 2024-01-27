Meg vs Nicki Minaj: Escalating Feud and Mounting Accusations

Unveiling the simmering feud between rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, the situation escalated with the release of Megan's new song 'Hiss,' perceived as a direct attack on Minaj. The lyric in question drew a connection to Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender, and Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, incarcerated for child rape. The seemingly deliberate reference to Megan's Law fueled the escalating contention.

Exchange of Barbs

The provocation in 'Hiss' ignited a series of exchanges between the artists, punctuated by subtle and direct insults via social media. Minaj retaliated with an unreleased diss track aimed at Megan and a series of personal attacks, including a remark about Megan's deceased mother. The feud also resurfaced past incidents, such as Tory Lanez's shooting of Megan in 2020, and Minaj's critique of Megan's Grammy wins and rapping prowess.

Nicki Minaj's Bullying Accusations

The feud took a darker turn as Minaj was accused of bullying by liking a series of posts that mocked Megan, including references to the assault by Tory Lanez. The online community reacted strongly, with some users going as far as labelling Minaj's actions as bullying. The public sentiment towards Minaj has been noticeably shifting, as evidenced by a TikTok user's criticism leading to the phrase 'Queen Of Rape' trending on social media.

Roots of the Feud

The feud's roots trace back to perceived slights over past collaborations and musical partnerships. Notably, Megan's collaboration with Cardi B on the song 'WAP' is believed to have ignited the initial spark. Cardi B's history of conflict with Minaj added a layer of complexity to the already volatile relationship between Megan and Minaj. The public reaction to the feud has been intense, marking a significant departure from the camaraderie during their 2019 collaboration on 'Hot Girl Summer.'