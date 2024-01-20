Man Sentenced to 7.5 Years for $29 Million Medicare Fraud

Jeffrey Brooks, a 40-year-old from Clarence Center, has been handed a seven-and-a-half-year federal prison sentence for his part in a fraudulent operation that led to Medicare being falsely billed for $29 million. Brooks admitted to conspiring to commit health care fraud and will also be under three years of court-mandated supervision after serving his prison term.

The Scheme's Modus Operandi

Brooks ran at least eight durable medical equipment companies in Fort Pierce, Florida. To hide his involvement from Medicare, he used other people's names. Brooks and his accomplices obtained Medicare beneficiaries' personal and health information to generate orders for medical braces that were not needed. Fraudulent claims were then submitted to Medicare.

The Financial Toll

Medicare ended up paying approximately $15.2 million on these fraudulent claims. The Department of Veterans Affairs' Civilian Health and Medical Program also paid out on false claims. Brooks has been ordered to pay over $15.2 million in restitution for the damage he caused.

Additional Penalties

Adding to his troubles, Brooks also paid $850,000 in a civil settlement relating to accusations of kickbacks and false claims under the federal False Claims Act. The case was wrapped up in the U.S. District Court in Greenville, South Carolina, following the sale of Brooks's home in Western New York.