Mecosta County Jail Books Two More: An Insight into the Continuous Law Enforcement Efforts

Mecosta County’s local jail, currently housing 138 inmates, 124 males and 14 females, recently saw the addition of two individuals from Mt. Pleasant, Bryan Jiminez-Hernandez and Chasion H. Holland. This recent development underscores the ongoing commitment of local law enforcement agencies to public safety by addressing a wide array of violations.

Charges against Jiminez-Hernandez and Holland

Bryan Jiminez-Hernandez, 31, has been booked into the facility on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration duties, possession of a controlled substance, and a warrant for driving while intoxicated (DWI). Chasion H. Holland, 26, on the other hand, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a protective order.

Other Arrests and Discoveries

In addition to these arrests, the Mecosta County deputies also executed a search warrant which led to the uncovering of a firearm and a large quantity of drugs. This was while they were assisting Children’s Protective Services. Furthermore, they responded to a report of a gunshot wound and arrested a subject for careless discharge of a firearm causing injury. Several other arrests were made for charges including domestic assault, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and probation violation.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Strikes

Parallel to these arrests, an individual by the name of Horea Adrian Singeorzan, 33, of Simpsonville, was arrested by investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Singeorzan faces charges including criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and attempted distribution of sexual material to a person under age eighteen. These charges were announced by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.