Crime

Mecosta County Jail Books Two More: An Insight into the Continuous Law Enforcement Efforts

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:35 pm EST
Mecosta County Jail Books Two More: An Insight into the Continuous Law Enforcement Efforts

Mecosta County’s local jail, currently housing 138 inmates, 124 males and 14 females, recently saw the addition of two individuals from Mt. Pleasant, Bryan Jiminez-Hernandez and Chasion H. Holland. This recent development underscores the ongoing commitment of local law enforcement agencies to public safety by addressing a wide array of violations.

Charges against Jiminez-Hernandez and Holland

Bryan Jiminez-Hernandez, 31, has been booked into the facility on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration duties, possession of a controlled substance, and a warrant for driving while intoxicated (DWI). Chasion H. Holland, 26, on the other hand, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a protective order.

Other Arrests and Discoveries

In addition to these arrests, the Mecosta County deputies also executed a search warrant which led to the uncovering of a firearm and a large quantity of drugs. This was while they were assisting Children’s Protective Services. Furthermore, they responded to a report of a gunshot wound and arrested a subject for careless discharge of a firearm causing injury. Several other arrests were made for charges including domestic assault, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and probation violation.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Strikes

Parallel to these arrests, an individual by the name of Horea Adrian Singeorzan, 33, of Simpsonville, was arrested by investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Singeorzan faces charges including criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and attempted distribution of sexual material to a person under age eighteen. These charges were announced by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Crime Law United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

