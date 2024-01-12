en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Mebane Man Sought in Burlington Homicide Investigation

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST
Mebane Man Sought in Burlington Homicide Investigation

In the quiet streets of Burlington, North Carolina, a manhunt is underway. The Burlington Police Department, in collaboration with the Burlington Regional SWAT team, is actively searching for Tamile Ameer Cohn, a 24-year-old man from Mebane. Cohn is the prime suspect in a chilling homicide case that has left the community on edge.

Unsettling Discovery on James Drive

Early Wednesday morning, a grim discovery was made on James Drive. Davon Darnell Smith, a 30-year-old man, was found deceased. The loss of Smith has sent ripples of sorrow and fear through the close-knit community, sparking a fervent search for answers and justice.

Prime Suspect Identified

Following an intensive investigation, detectives identified Cohn as the prime suspect. Cohn, a resident of Mebane, stands accused of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Smith. However, despite being at the center of the investigation, Cohn remains at large, eluding the grasp of the authorities.

Search Warrant Executed, Suspect not Found

On Friday morning, a search warrant was executed at Cohn’s residence. The operation, carried out by the Burlington Police Department and the Burlington Regional SWAT team, was thorough and meticulous, but the suspect was not found. The absence of Cohn has escalated the urgency of the search, with the authorities leaving no stone unturned in their quest to bring him to justice.

The Burlington Police Department and Alamance County Crime Stoppers are urging anyone with information on Cohn’s whereabouts to come forward. To incentivize witnesses, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for tips that result in an arrest, demonstrating the gravity of the situation and the determination of the authorities to ensure justice is served.

0
Crime United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Heist: Prime Suspect Arrested and Released on Bail
Joshua Matthew Lewis, a 24-year-old resident of Inglewood, has been apprehended and subsequently released on bail following his involvement in a string of smash-and-grab jewelry heists across Southern California. The arrest is the result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation that tracked the robbery spree from its inception on July 30, 2023, to its culmination at a
Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Heist: Prime Suspect Arrested and Released on Bail
Former Auburn High School Coach Found Guilty of Sexual Misconduct with Student
10 mins ago
Former Auburn High School Coach Found Guilty of Sexual Misconduct with Student
United States Department of Justice: A Beacon of Justice Amidst Challenges
10 mins ago
United States Department of Justice: A Beacon of Justice Amidst Challenges
Bank Robbery in Pulaski: Suspect Apprehended and Charges Laid
3 mins ago
Bank Robbery in Pulaski: Suspect Apprehended and Charges Laid
Wisconsin Fugitive Peter Jewell-Reigel Arrested in Houston After 13-Hour Standoff
4 mins ago
Wisconsin Fugitive Peter Jewell-Reigel Arrested in Houston After 13-Hour Standoff
Sudbury Police Thwart Attempted Bank Heist; Investigation Underway
5 mins ago
Sudbury Police Thwart Attempted Bank Heist; Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
20 seconds
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
1 min
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
1 min
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
2 mins
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
2 mins
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
3 mins
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
3 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
3 mins
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
4 mins
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app