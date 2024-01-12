Mebane Man Sought in Burlington Homicide Investigation

In the quiet streets of Burlington, North Carolina, a manhunt is underway. The Burlington Police Department, in collaboration with the Burlington Regional SWAT team, is actively searching for Tamile Ameer Cohn, a 24-year-old man from Mebane. Cohn is the prime suspect in a chilling homicide case that has left the community on edge.

Unsettling Discovery on James Drive

Early Wednesday morning, a grim discovery was made on James Drive. Davon Darnell Smith, a 30-year-old man, was found deceased. The loss of Smith has sent ripples of sorrow and fear through the close-knit community, sparking a fervent search for answers and justice.

Prime Suspect Identified

Following an intensive investigation, detectives identified Cohn as the prime suspect. Cohn, a resident of Mebane, stands accused of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Smith. However, despite being at the center of the investigation, Cohn remains at large, eluding the grasp of the authorities.

Search Warrant Executed, Suspect not Found

On Friday morning, a search warrant was executed at Cohn’s residence. The operation, carried out by the Burlington Police Department and the Burlington Regional SWAT team, was thorough and meticulous, but the suspect was not found. The absence of Cohn has escalated the urgency of the search, with the authorities leaving no stone unturned in their quest to bring him to justice.

The Burlington Police Department and Alamance County Crime Stoppers are urging anyone with information on Cohn’s whereabouts to come forward. To incentivize witnesses, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for tips that result in an arrest, demonstrating the gravity of the situation and the determination of the authorities to ensure justice is served.