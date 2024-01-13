McKay Family's £40,000 Offer for Farm Search for Muriel's Remains Rejected

In a case spanning more than five decades, the family of Muriel McKay, a victim of a botched kidnapping in 1969, has taken a significant step in their quest for closure.

They have offered £40,000 to Ian De Burgh Marsh, the owner of a farm in Stocking Pelham, Hertfordshire, where Nizamodeen Hosein, McKay's convicted killer, alleges her body lies.

Despite the gravity of the situation and a legal affidavit from Hosein detailing the presumed burial location, the landowner has turned down the offer.

The McKay family's desperate bid for closure resonates with a palpable sense of urgency and despair.

After enduring the uncertainty for over half a century, they are willing to pay a substantial sum to expedite the search for Muriel's remains.

Their hope is to finally lay her to rest, a fundamental human right that has been denied to them for far too long.