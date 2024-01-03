McDonald’s Worker Faces Trial for Alleged Stabbing and Robbery of Customer

Richard Thornton, a 32-year-old former McDonald’s employee, has been slated to stand trial on March 11, following a disturbing incident in which he is accused of stabbing and robbing a customer inside the restaurant’s restroom. The trial date was corroborated during a status hearing at the Kanawha County Circuit Court, under the purview of Judge Kenneth Ballard.

Disturbing Details of the Crime

The incident occurred in January 2023, at the McDonald’s outlet located in Crossings Mall, Elkview. As per the allegations, Thornton followed a 56-year-old customer into the restroom, stabbed him, and absconded with his wallet. The aftermath of the attack saw Thornton being apprehended at a nearby gas station with the victim’s wallet and a bloody knife in his possession.

Previous Run-In with the Law

Post the incident, Thornton was subjected to a mental evaluation owing to concerns about him posing a potential danger to the public. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon. Noteworthy is that this is not Thornton’s first brush with the law. He was already on probation following an attempted malicious wounding of emergency service personnel in September 2019.

The Victim’s Condition and Legal Proceedings

The victim of the stabbing incident, thankfully, suffered non-serious injuries. Based on the preliminary investigation, the authorities are of the belief that the attack was more of a crime of opportunity than a targeted assault. Currently, Thornton is held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond, awaiting his trial.