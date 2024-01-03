en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

McDonald’s Worker Faces Trial for Alleged Stabbing and Robbery of Customer

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
McDonald’s Worker Faces Trial for Alleged Stabbing and Robbery of Customer

Richard Thornton, a 32-year-old former McDonald’s employee, has been slated to stand trial on March 11, following a disturbing incident in which he is accused of stabbing and robbing a customer inside the restaurant’s restroom. The trial date was corroborated during a status hearing at the Kanawha County Circuit Court, under the purview of Judge Kenneth Ballard.

Disturbing Details of the Crime

The incident occurred in January 2023, at the McDonald’s outlet located in Crossings Mall, Elkview. As per the allegations, Thornton followed a 56-year-old customer into the restroom, stabbed him, and absconded with his wallet. The aftermath of the attack saw Thornton being apprehended at a nearby gas station with the victim’s wallet and a bloody knife in his possession.

Previous Run-In with the Law

Post the incident, Thornton was subjected to a mental evaluation owing to concerns about him posing a potential danger to the public. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon. Noteworthy is that this is not Thornton’s first brush with the law. He was already on probation following an attempted malicious wounding of emergency service personnel in September 2019.

The Victim’s Condition and Legal Proceedings

The victim of the stabbing incident, thankfully, suffered non-serious injuries. Based on the preliminary investigation, the authorities are of the belief that the attack was more of a crime of opportunity than a targeted assault. Currently, Thornton is held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond, awaiting his trial.

0
Crime United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Busan Visit
On January 2, 2024, a shocking incident shook the South Korean political scene as Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, was stabbed in the neck in Busan. The 59-year-old politician was assaulted by a 67-year-old man who initially approached him under the guise of asking for an autograph. Assault Details and Lee’s Condition
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Busan Visit
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack
4 mins ago
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack
Rising Copper Value Fuels Increase in Thefts Nationwide
5 mins ago
Rising Copper Value Fuels Increase in Thefts Nationwide
Missing Child Found Safe After Amber Alert in Montreal
2 mins ago
Missing Child Found Safe After Amber Alert in Montreal
Delhi Court Convicts Two in Infamous 2020 North-East Delhi Riots Case
3 mins ago
Delhi Court Convicts Two in Infamous 2020 North-East Delhi Riots Case
Ontario Woman Arrested for Assaulting Paramedics, Charged with Health Services Intimidation
4 mins ago
Ontario Woman Arrested for Assaulting Paramedics, Charged with Health Services Intimidation
Latest Headlines
World News
The Oat Milk Trend: Nutritional Profile and Impact on Blood Sugar Levels
1 min
The Oat Milk Trend: Nutritional Profile and Impact on Blood Sugar Levels
George Osborne: From the Exchequer to the Editor's Desk
1 min
George Osborne: From the Exchequer to the Editor's Desk
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Busan Visit
1 min
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Busan Visit
New Year, New Career: Nashville Experts Advise on Job Change
1 min
New Year, New Career: Nashville Experts Advise on Job Change
Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Endorses Karst von Oiste for Navy Veterans
2 mins
Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Endorses Karst von Oiste for Navy Veterans
MLB Offseason Developments: Potential Deals, Strategy Insights, and Player Futures
2 mins
MLB Offseason Developments: Potential Deals, Strategy Insights, and Player Futures
Quarter Life Series: Guiding the Young Adult Through Life's Complexities
2 mins
Quarter Life Series: Guiding the Young Adult Through Life's Complexities
Warren County Steps Up Vaccination Efforts Amid Rising Respiratory Illnesses
2 mins
Warren County Steps Up Vaccination Efforts Amid Rising Respiratory Illnesses
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Long COVID
3 mins
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Long COVID
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
37 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
38 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
47 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
48 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
57 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app