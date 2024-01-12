McDonald’s Altercation from 2022 Resurfaces and Goes Viral on Reddit

As the year 2024 rolls on, the internet continues to serve as a time capsule, unearthing past events that once caused a stir. The latest to resurface is a video from 2022 capturing an altercation between a female customer and McDonald’s employees, which has swiftly gone viral on Reddit. This specific video was shared on the subreddit r/CrazyF******Videos, showcasing a heated exchange that culminated in two employees hurling large cups of soda at the customer’s face.

A Dispute Over a DoorDash Order

The ordeal reportedly commenced when the customer expressed dissatisfaction over a DoorDash order. The disagreement swiftly escalated into a spectacle of insults and culminated in the customer being drenched in soda. Yet, the customer remained tenacious, refusing to vacate the drive-thru immediately following the incident.

Reddit Reactions and Debates

The video swiftly gained traction on Reddit, amassing nearly 2,500 upvotes within 18 hours. It spurred a plethora of comments, ranging from jokes regarding the situation and the sodas involved to more serious debates. The latter typically saw comments siding with the customer receiving downvotes.

Uncertainty and Ongoing Discussions

Despite the online fervor, it remains unclear whether the McDonald’s employees contacted the police following the altercation. The online discourse continues, with Reddit users sharing their perspectives and humor on the matter. Despite the passage of time, this altercation at McDonald’s continues to generate reactions and discussions, proving once again that the internet never forgets.