McDavid Resident, Frankie Milton Wilson, Sentenced to 40 Years for Second-Degree Murder

Frankie Milton Wilson, a 74-year-old inhabitant of McDavid, has been handed a 40-year sentence for the second-degree murder of his 64-year-old live-in partner, Sonja Burch. The tragic incident occurred in March 2022 at their shared abode on Worley Road. It was here that Burch was discovered, a victim of a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Details of the Crime Scene

Upon their arrival, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) deputies found Wilson outside their residence. Wilson exhibited minor injuries, which he claimed were the result of an attack by Burch using a butter knife in the days leading up to the shooting. However, the deputies found no evidence of such a knife in the vicinity of the victim.

The Weapon and Confession

A .410 shotgun was found in Wilson's room, pointing to the means of the crime. In his confession, Wilson claimed that he 'snapped' due to anger and blood pressure complications, leading him to shoot Burch. The court found him guilty of second-degree murder, and the minimum mandatory sentence for his conviction was set at 40 years, demonstrating the severity of the crime.