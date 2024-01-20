Mbale Police Constable Arrested on Charges of Defiling Minor

In a shocking incident that has shaken the city of Mbale, a police constable identified as PC Dancan Bainomugisha has been detained on allegations of having sexually assaulted a minor. The incident occurred on January 19 in the confines of the Mbale Police barracks, where Bainomugisha reportedly lured the 13-year-old girl into his living quarters and engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with her.

The survivor, a Primary four student residing in the Industrial City Division of Mbale city, was subsequently transported by Bainomugisha to her parents' home located in the Butaleja District, approximately 50 kilometers away. The incident came to light when the girl's parents, appalled and distraught, reported the incident to the police.

Legal Proceedings and Evidence

Upon receiving the complaint, the police acted swiftly. Elgon regional Police Spokesperson, Mr. Rogers Taitika, confirmed the arrest and assured that all necessary evidence, including statements from the complainant, Mr. Mahad Mweru, and the survivor, had been gathered. Bainomugisha now faces charges of Aggravated Defilement, a crime of a grave nature under Ugandan law, which carries a maximum sentence of death, particularly when the victim is below the age of 14.

This incident, while deeply disturbing, emerges as a bleak reminder of the ongoing battle against sexual violence in Uganda. The country reported a decline in defilement cases in 2022, with a total of 12,580 cases, of which 8,960 were regular defilement and 3,620 were aggravated defilement.