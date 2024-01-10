en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Maxwell Doubts Authenticity of Crucial Evidence in Prince Andrew Case

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
Maxwell Doubts Authenticity of Crucial Evidence in Prince Andrew Case

In a turn of events that has added fuel to the ongoing controversy, Ghislaine Maxwell, a central figure in the sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, has publicly voiced doubts about the authenticity of a notorious photograph. This photo, featuring Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and accuser Virginia Giuffre, has become a cornerstone of the case, with it being used as critical evidence. Maxwell’s recent interview, where she cast aspersions on the photo’s legitimacy, has stirred up substantial public attention.

Allegations and Legal Proceedings

For years, the case involving Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and Virginia Giuffre has been the focus of intense scrutiny. Giuffre, along with Johanna Sjoberg, has leveled allegations against the Prince, accusing him of sexual abuse. Court documents released as part of a lawsuit filed by Giuffre against Maxwell have shed light on the allegations, as well as the ensuing legal proceedings and depositions.

The documents have revealed Maxwell’s confirmation of Prince Andrew’s visit to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, as well as allegations of Maxwell recruiting girls for Epstein. Prominent figures such as Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and David Copperfield were also mentioned in the documents. A settlement between Giuffre and Prince Andrew over the alleged sexual abuse is detailed in this trove of documents.

Maxwell’s Defense and Unredacted Files

Maxwell’s legal team has mounted a staunch defense against the defamation case brought forth by Giuffre. The release of unredacted files linked to Jeffrey Epstein, which contain specific references to Prince Andrew, has added another dimension to the case. Attempts to undermine the credibility of a witness by disclosing her claims of ‘sex tapes’ involving prominent figures, including Prince Andrew, have been unveiled through these documents.

Allegations made by Sarah Ransome, Prince Andrew’s association with Epstein, and the lack of evidence for the existence of mentioned tapes form another facet of the case. These documents also included images, such as a resurfaced photo of former Labour minister Peter Mandelson with Epstein on Epstein’s private island, Little St James.

Questioning the Evidence

Maxwell’s recent questioning of the photograph’s authenticity marks a significant development in the case. Her dismissal of Giuffre’s account in the interview suggests an attempt to undermine the evidence presented against Prince Andrew. This development underscores the complex and sensitive nature of the allegations, as well as the legal proceedings that have been unfolding over the past years.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
TB Joshua's Daughter Exposes a History of Abuse
The late megachurch leader TB Joshua’s daughter, Ajoke, has made shocking allegations of sexual abuse and torture against him. These claims have been corroborated by the BBC’s investigation, which involved over two dozen former disciples from various countries, providing damning testimony about the abuse they either experienced or witnessed at the Synagogue Church of All
TB Joshua's Daughter Exposes a History of Abuse
Ecuador's President Declares War Amid Escalating Prison Crisis
11 mins ago
Ecuador's President Declares War Amid Escalating Prison Crisis
South Korea's Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Survives Assassination Attempt
14 mins ago
South Korea's Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Survives Assassination Attempt
Ecuador's Crisis Deepens as Gang Leader's Escape Unleashes Violence
6 mins ago
Ecuador's Crisis Deepens as Gang Leader's Escape Unleashes Violence
State of Emergency Declared in South America Following Gang Leader's Prison Escape
7 mins ago
State of Emergency Declared in South America Following Gang Leader's Prison Escape
Perth Arrest Turns Tragic: Police Shoot Dog After Attack
7 mins ago
Perth Arrest Turns Tragic: Police Shoot Dog After Attack
Latest Headlines
World News
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
19 seconds
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
1 min
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
2 mins
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
4 mins
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump's Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
6 mins
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
6 mins
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
8 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
8 mins
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
9 mins
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app