en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Mastermind of Dehradun’s Reliance Jewellery Showroom Heist Arrested in Bihar

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
Mastermind of Dehradun’s Reliance Jewellery Showroom Heist Arrested in Bihar

In a riveting development, the man allegedly behind the audacious Rs 20 crore heist at the Reliance Jewellery Showroom in Dehradun, Shashank Singh, has been apprehended in Bihar’s Saharsa district. The stark daylight robbery occurred on November 9, the 23rd statehood day of Uttarakhand, a day marked by celebrations that included the participation of President Droupadi Murmu in Dehradun.

Shashank: A Criminal History

Shashank, a resident of Bihar, boasts a disconcerting criminal record punctuated with serious offenses such as robbery and dacoity. Prior to the Dehradun incident, he had been involved in other high-profile robberies, including substantial gold thefts from the Manappuram Gold Shop and Muthoot Finance in West Bengal.

Behind Bars, Yet Not Behind the Scenes

Remarkably, Shashank, along with his accomplices Subodh Singh and Rajeev Kumar Singh alias Pullu Singh, had orchestrated their criminal operations while incarcerated. They used virtual SIM technology obtained from a hacker to plan their illicit activities. Their criminal network extended to Gujarat, where they had plotted a heist in Mehsana. However, the police intercepted their plans, leading to the arrest of gang member Vikas Kumar.

The Dehradun Heist: Eleven Arrests and Counting

In the aftermath of the Dehradun heist, eleven individuals have been arrested. Crucial information has been extracted during interrogations, leading to further revelations about the crime. Shashank, the alleged mastermind, admitted to planning the heist with Subodh Singh. They enlisted several accomplices, including Prince Kumar and Akhilesh alias Abhishek, to carry out the robbery.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Teenager Shot in Suspected Targeted Attack: A Call for Justice and Community Vigilance
Today, a 17-year-old boy became the victim of a shooting incident in Adelaide’s north-western suburbs. The young boy was found with a gunshot wound to his leg, marking a chilling start to the day. The gravity of the situation was intensified by the assertion of police officials who believe this was not a random act
Teenager Shot in Suspected Targeted Attack: A Call for Justice and Community Vigilance
Withdrawal of Charges in Machaka Radebe's Murder Case Stirs Controversy
18 mins ago
Withdrawal of Charges in Machaka Radebe's Murder Case Stirs Controversy
CBN Seizes Over 5 Tonnes of Poppy Straw in Major Anti-Drug Operation on Rajasthan Highway
21 mins ago
CBN Seizes Over 5 Tonnes of Poppy Straw in Major Anti-Drug Operation on Rajasthan Highway
Lethal Force on Four Legs: Pet Dog Shot Dead by Police During Arrest
5 mins ago
Lethal Force on Four Legs: Pet Dog Shot Dead by Police During Arrest
Father Sentenced to 24 Years in Landmark Child Abuse Case
14 mins ago
Father Sentenced to 24 Years in Landmark Child Abuse Case
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
17 mins ago
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
Latest Headlines
World News
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
58 seconds
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
5 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
9 mins
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
14 mins
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
15 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
15 mins
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
17 mins
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
19 mins
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
19 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app