Mastermind of Dehradun’s Reliance Jewellery Showroom Heist Arrested in Bihar

In a riveting development, the man allegedly behind the audacious Rs 20 crore heist at the Reliance Jewellery Showroom in Dehradun, Shashank Singh, has been apprehended in Bihar’s Saharsa district. The stark daylight robbery occurred on November 9, the 23rd statehood day of Uttarakhand, a day marked by celebrations that included the participation of President Droupadi Murmu in Dehradun.

Shashank: A Criminal History

Shashank, a resident of Bihar, boasts a disconcerting criminal record punctuated with serious offenses such as robbery and dacoity. Prior to the Dehradun incident, he had been involved in other high-profile robberies, including substantial gold thefts from the Manappuram Gold Shop and Muthoot Finance in West Bengal.

Behind Bars, Yet Not Behind the Scenes

Remarkably, Shashank, along with his accomplices Subodh Singh and Rajeev Kumar Singh alias Pullu Singh, had orchestrated their criminal operations while incarcerated. They used virtual SIM technology obtained from a hacker to plan their illicit activities. Their criminal network extended to Gujarat, where they had plotted a heist in Mehsana. However, the police intercepted their plans, leading to the arrest of gang member Vikas Kumar.

The Dehradun Heist: Eleven Arrests and Counting

In the aftermath of the Dehradun heist, eleven individuals have been arrested. Crucial information has been extracted during interrogations, leading to further revelations about the crime. Shashank, the alleged mastermind, admitted to planning the heist with Subodh Singh. They enlisted several accomplices, including Prince Kumar and Akhilesh alias Abhishek, to carry out the robbery.