Crime

Master Conman Rachampalli Srinivas Captured: A Life of Crime Comes to an End

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Master Conman Rachampalli Srinivas Captured: A Life of Crime Comes to an End

On the run for several years, Rachampalli Srinivas, known by his pseudonyms Mangala Srinu and Vasu, has finally been apprehended by law enforcement. A native of Velamaddi in the Anantapur district, Srinivas’s criminal career began with petty thefts, but quickly evolved into more serious offenses that spanned three states: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

The Rise of a Criminal

Having dropped out of school in the seventh grade, Srinivas quickly fell into a life of crime. Starting with gold chain thefts, his criminal pursuits escalated over time, leading to several arrests and periods of incarceration. Despite the deterrent of jail terms, Srinivas continued on his criminal path, each time resurfacing with a new strategy.

A Conman’s Modus Operandi

Srinivas’s most recent modus operandi involved posing as a high official and exploiting the fear and vulnerability of government officials embroiled in financial irregularities. With a meticulously compiled list of names and contact information, he would threaten these officials with punitive action unless they paid him off. The fear of exposure and the promise of protection made many officials fall for his ploy, contributing to his long run of successful cons.

The Arrest

With over a hundred crimes to his name and a slew of non-bailable warrants out for his arrest, Srinivas’s luck eventually ran out. He was arrested at the bicycle stand of Rajamahendravaram railway station, with the help of Karnataka Police. His arrest marks a significant milestone in law enforcement’s efforts to bring such criminals to justice, and provides a stern warning to all who may follow in his footsteps.

Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

