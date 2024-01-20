Massive Passport Fraud Unearthed in Hyderabad: 12 Arrested Including Two Policemen

In a significant crackdown on passport fraud, the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) has taken into custody 12 individuals, including two serving police officers, implicated in a massive counterfeit passport operation based in Hyderabad. The principal agent, identified as Abdus Sattar Osman Al Jahwari, a 50-year-old graphic designer hailing from Hyderabad, was amongst those collared.

Fake Documentation for Passport Acquisition

Sattar's forte was fabricating false educational and birth certificates, which were primarily utilized by Sri Lankan nationals in their attempts to acquire Indian passports. Each agent in Chennai was charged Rs. 75,000 by Sattar for his expert services.

Coordinated Raids Across Multiple Cities

Following a meticulous investigation, the CID conducted a series of coordinated raids across numerous cities, including Hyderabad, Jagityal, Korutla, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar. These raids resulted in the arrests.

Extent of the Passport Racket

The fraudulent group had successfully enabled 92 individuals to acquire passports under false pretenses. Over 100 passports were obtained through the orchestrated scheme. The probe continues as law enforcement authorities strive to uncover the full extent of this passport racket.

Among the seized items from the operation were 108 passports and various electronic devices used for creating the counterfeit documents. The accused now face charges under multiple sections of the Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

The rest of the nation watches with bated breath as further details of this massive counterfeit passport operation are expected to emerge in the coming days.